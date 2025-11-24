CTBC Bank USA has announced that its President CEO Noor Menai will present next week at the Global Banking Summit, hosted by the Financial Times. The conference, themed "Navigating complexity, driving innovation," will be held in London from December 2-4, 2025.

Menai will present December 2 on "Banking in a fractured world risks and predications for the next decade" panel. The discussion explores what are the realistic drivers of growth and what is nothing more than hype, which business models will succeed over the next 10 years, the lessons learned from the past 15 years and how will they be applied to future strategies and what is the next big thing in banking.

The panel will be moderated by Akila QuinioU.S. Banking Correspondent Financial Times, and also joining the panel will be Brent McIntosh, Chief Legal Officer and Corporate Secretary, Citi and Reto Jauch, Economy, Board CEO Practice, SZ&J.

Speakers at the Global Banking Summit also will include Georges Elhedery, Group CEO, HSBC, Anthony Gutman and Kunal Shah, Co-Chief Executive Officers, Goldman Sachs International, C.S. Venkatakrishnan, CEO, Barclays, Onur Genç, CEO of BBVA and others.

This year's Global Banking Summit will tackle the key themes shaping the future of banking in 2026 and beyond, spanning geopolitics, technology, climate, global business and investment.

In addition to his leadership of CTBC Bank USA, Menai serves as Deputy Head of International Business of the $240 billion parent bank in based in Asia. A board member of Chia Network, he also serves on the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco Community Depository Institutions Advisory Council and has served as a member of FDIC's Subcommittee on Modernization.

About CTBC Bank Corp. (USA)

CTBC Bank USA is a trusted and established financial institution for commercial and retail customers. Founded in 1989 and headquartered in Los Angeles, CTBC Bank operates branches in California, New Jersey, and New York. The Bank's operations include deposits, loans, credit cards, foreign exchange, letters of credit, wealth management, mobile, and electronic banking services. Customers benefit from access to large bank resources coupled with individual attention and customized service of a small bank. Its parent company, CTBC Bank Co. Ltd., is supported by more than $240 billion in assets and is among the largest banks in the world in terms of capital. For more information about CTBC Bank, visit www.ctbcbankusa.com.

