Yacht Club de Monaco: Bernard d'Alessandri appointed president of the Monegasque Chamber of Yachting

MONACO, Nov. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Fédération des Entreprises Monégasques (FEDEM) has announced the arrival of Bernard d'Alessandri as President of the Chambre Monégasque du Yachting, the official body representing companies in the sector to the Monaco Government authorities.

"My commitments have always been guided by my passion for the sea and yachting. Through this new position, I hope my experience can benefit a sector which is Monaco's strength and sets it apart. The Principality occupies a unique place in the yachting world as a model of excellence, innovation and sustainability that we live and breathe each day at the Yacht Club de Monaco," said Bernard d'Alessandri.

A pivotal figure in international yachting, Bernard d'Alessandri has been General Secretary and Managing Director of the Yacht Club de Monaco since 1990. As a visionary and strategist, he has played a major role in making the Principality a global reference for maritime innovation, sustainability and excellence as the creative force behind iconic events like Monaco Classic Week-La Belle Classe, the Monaco Energy Boat Challenge and the Superyacht Eco Association (SEA Index). He also chairs the Cluster Yachting Monaco, launched in 2014 which federates over a hundred companies in the sector, and the 'Monaco, Capital of Yachting' commission in the council responsible for economic development and strategic planning.

Established in 1945, FEDEM federates and represents all professional trade associations in Monaco. An interface between economic stakeholders and public authorities, it plays a key role in the promotion, development and competitiveness of the Principality's business community.

"Yachting represents a strategic economic activity for the Principality, one that generates annual revenues of nearly 600 million euros and employs 1,500 skilled jobs [source: Institut Monégasque de la Statistique et des Études Économiques - 2022 statistics]. It is therefore essential that the sector is fully represented in FEDEM to defend its interests, promote its values and support sustainable development," stressed FEDEM President Philippe Ortelli.

The appointment underpins the momentum driving the 'Monaco, Capital of Advanced Yachting' initiative by putting the Chambre Monégasque du Yachting at the heart of economic and sustainable development. Under the leadership of Bernard d'Alessandri, Monaco has established its role as a platform of excellence, innovation and responsibility at the service of the future of yachting world-wide.

