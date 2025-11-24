Hiru Corp.: Qatari-Owned Ameerex Corporation - First OTC-Listed U.S. Company Owned and Directly Managed by Qatari Investors Expanding Into Oil, Gas and Mineral Resources

Confirms Falcon Caddo Project in Texas Targeting 5,000 Barrels per Day

ATLANTA, GA AND DOHA, QATAR / ACCESS Newswire / November 24, 2025 / Ameerex Corporation (OTC:HIRU), the first OTC-listed U.S. company owned and directly managed by Qatari investors, today announced its strategic expansion into the oil, gas and mineral resources sectors through a joint venture with a British energy partner.

The Company, led by H.E. Sheikh Khalid Nasser Al-Thani - a member of the Qatari Royal Family, continues to strengthen its position as a bridge between Gulf capital and North-American energy development.

Ameerex has acquired a 40 percent equity participation in Falcon Caddo Venture LLC, operator of the Rasberry Unit Field Project in Texas. The field, located in Foard County, spans 4,435 acres within the prolific Caddo Limestone Reef formation, originally discovered by Exxon in 1955 and estimated to contain approximately 24 million barrels of oil equivalent (BOE) in place.

The redevelopment program includes 18 wells, expansion of water-injection capacity to 15,000 barrels per day, and upgraded Sunoco-supported infrastructure. Current production averages about 800 barrels per day, projected to reach around 5,000 barrels per day by mid-2026.

The entire venture is financed exclusively through equity contributions from Ameerex's principal Qatari shareholders, with no bank loans or credit facilities, underscoring the Company's commitment to disciplined, debt-free expansion and transparent shareholder alignment.

All Ameerex investments follow this debt-free model, funded solely through direct equity from its Qatari shareholders. The Company aims to generate recurring daily cash flow from producing assets and to allocate returns toward systematic share repurchases, thereby reducing market float and, over time, implementing a progressive dividend policy subject to Board approval and market conditions.

"Falcon Caddo marks a defining step for Ameerex as the first U.S.-listed, Qatari-owned company focused on oil, gas and mineral resources," said H.E. Sheikh Khalid Nasser Al-Thani, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "Our strategy is cash-driven, debt-free and anchored in technically proven projects capable of delivering consistent returns for our shareholders."

Ameerex also confirmed it is in advanced negotiations with a major oil and gas company from the Middle East regarding producing oilfield assets in Canada already delivering more than 5,000 barrels per day. This initiative represents the second phase of Ameerex's North-American expansion, combining Gulf capital and expertise with established Canadian production infrastructure. A dedicated announcement will follow once the structure of this Acquisition is finalized.

In parallel, Ameerex is negotiating a targeted investment in lithium extraction and refinery operations in Texas, expanding its strategy into the clean-energy and critical-minerals sector to complement its oil and gas portfolio and strengthen long-term resource diversification.

Ameerex Corporation (OTC:HIRU) is a Qatar-owned, U.S.-listed diversified holding company investing in energy, mining and industrial sectors. Through its upstream division, Ameerex acquires and develops producing and near-producing oilfields across North America, emphasizing operational efficiency, debt-free growth and long-term shareholder value creation.

