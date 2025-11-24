E-Scopics, Vermon, IHU de Strasbourg and Inria come together within the strategic POCUSI consortium

Winner of the France 2030 plan, POCUSI embodies the French ambition for technological sovereignty in medical imaging. Composed of four national partners, it aims to develop a new generation of software-based, intelligent, and frugal ultrasound scanners capable of harnessing the computing power of computers or tablets. This innovation is designed to meet the growing need for screening, monitoring, and guidance of medical procedures. Ultimately, POCUSI will provide the building blocks that will enable the development of a sustainable and strategic French digital ultrasound sector for the country's industrial independence

An innovation project bringing together four French partners

POCUSI Point of Care UltraSound for Screening Intervention is a research and development consortium, and winner of the national 'Innovation in Medical Imaging' call for projects. Its objective is to support the development and structuring of a French sector of excellence in medical imaging as part of the France 2030 plan, operated by the French public investment bank Bpifrance.

In the context of strong growth in the medical ultrasound market, POCUSI proposes a disruptive approach to point-of-care ultrasound, pushing back the frontiers of accessibility to non-expert operators. With a willingness to democratize ultrasound for the care of chronic diseases, all along the patient's journey, from surveillance, detection to interventions, the consortium will focus on developing enhanced operator's assistance and identifying measurable quantitative parameters directly linked to the severity of chronic diseases.

The R&D project represents a total amount of €6.7 million over 5 years. It is funded on behalf of the French Government by Bpifrance as part of the France 2030 Plan (https://www.info.gouv.fr/grand-dossier/france-2030-en/understanding-france-2030) up to €4.7 million, and is based on:

the next-generation software platform from E-Scopics , and its first commercialized product, Hepatoscope,

the expertise of IHU Strasbourg in clinical and preclinical trials,

in clinical and preclinical trials, the data-guided medical simulation tools from the MIMESIS team at Inria

Led by the company E-Scopics, based in Aix-en-Provence, the multidisciplinary project is certified by the competitiveness clusters Eurobiomed and Smart Power.

Clinical applications focused on chronic diseases

POCUSI's ambition is to further the democratization of ultrasound, initiated by E-Scopics, by making it accessible throughout the care pathway for patients with liver diseases, from screening to the interventional guidance of therapeutic procedures.

POCUSI primarily targets chronic liver diseases and their complications (hepatocellular carcinoma, cirrhosis), as well as the monitoring of metabolic and cardiovascular risk factors, which affect a growing population. Patients with obesity, type 2 diabetes, or metabolic dysfunction-associated steatotic liver disease (MASLD), or fatty liver disease, represent at least 30% of the world population. As an emblematic example of these challenges, they constitute a population that would benefit from simple and accessible monitoring tools for appropriate management.

ABOUT THE CONSORTIUM

E-Scopics S.A.S (Aix-en-Provence, France), a pioneer in dematerialized software-defined ultrasound, is a French MedTech company that promotes the accessibility, availability, and ease of use of premium ultrasound tools at the patient's bedside. Its entirely software-based platform has enabled the dematerialization and automation of ultrasound imaging technologies. The products derived from this platform are specific Apps marketed through subscriptions or pay-per-use models. The first product launched by the company, Hepatoscope, relies on quantitative imaging modalities to help clinicians non-invasively assess the severity of liver fibrosis and steatosis-important signs of MASLD and MASH-at the patient's bedside. Conta PR Contact: Dan Conley, Beacon Communication, dconley@beaconpr.com http://www.e-scopics.com/ Follow us on LinkedIn

VERMON (Tours, France) has been designing and manufacturing custom-made ultrasound probes for medical and industrial applications since 1984. Vermon is the preferred partner for startups, major industrial companies, and research laboratories worldwide. Its engineering expertise, independence, and sustained investment in R&D allow it to meet the most complex needs. With over 480 experts in France and the United States, Vermon develops solutions that guarantee optimal quality and performance at every stage. PR Contact: Alexia Aubergeon, a.aubergeon@vermon.com https://vermon.com/

L'IHU Strasbourg is dedicated to the surgery of the future-minimally invasive, image-guided, and enhanced by digital technologies and robotics. The ambition is to establish new standards for personalized care by integrating surgical procedures into innovative pathways. The mission is to accelerate the transfer of innovations through the systematic integration of care, research, training, and technology transfer. The goal is to ensure a positive impact for patients and their families, care teams, and the healthcare system, and to be a major contributor to the development of the French industrial sector for medical technologies (www.ihu-strasbourg.eu). PR Contact: Isabella Bolognese Isabella.bolognese@ihu-strasbourg.eu https://www.ihu-strasbourg.eu/

Inria, the French National Institute for Research in Digital Science and Technology, supports the State in its national digital research and innovation strategies as a Program Agency. Inria conducts over 300 research and innovation projects with its 3,500 scientists, engineers, and support staff, in partnership with universities and the digital ecosystem (businesses, entrepreneurs, public stakeholders). Together, we explore key areas such as artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, quantum computing, cloud technology, the digital transformation of healthcare, digital twins, and digital technologies for Defense. We build concrete solutions such as software, tech startups, partnerships with national businesses, and cutting-edge training programs. Our objective: scientific, technological, and industrial impact serving France's digital sovereignty. PR Contact: Magalie Quet magalie.quet@inria.fr htps://inria.fr/fr

ABOUT THE FRANCE 2030 INVESTMENT PLAN

The France 2030 Investment Plan embodies a dual ambition: to transform key sectors of our economy (health, energy, automotive, aeronautics, and space) through technological innovation, and to position France not only as a player but as a leader in tomorrow's world. From fundamental research and the emergence of an idea to the production of a new product or service, France 2030 supports the entire lifecycle of innovation up to its industrialization.

Unprecedented in scale: €54 billion is being invested to ensure that our companies, universities, and research organizations fully succeed in their transition within these strategic sectors. The objective is to enable them to respond competitively to the ecological and attractiveness challenges of the emerging world, and to foster the emergence of future leaders in our areas of excellence. France 2030 is defined by two cross-cutting objectives: to allocate 50% of its expenditure to the decarbonization of the economy, and 50% to emerging actors, promoting innovation without negative effects on the environment (in accordance with the Do No Significant Harm principle).

Collective Implementation: France 2030 is designed and deployed in consultation with economic, academic, local, and European stakeholders to determine its strategic orientations and flagship actions. Project leaders are invited to submit their applications through open, rigorous, and selective procedures to benefit from State support.

It is managed by the French General Secretariat for Investment on behalf of the French Prime Minister and implemented by the French Agency for Ecological Transition (ADEME), the National Research Agency (ANR), Bpifrance, and the Caisse des Dépôts et Consignations (CDC).

Information: www.info.gouv.fr/grand-dossier/france-2030 @SGPI_avenir

ABOUT BPIFRANCE

Bpifrance finances companies at every stage of their development through loans, guarantees, and equity investments. Bpifrance supports them in their innovation and international projects. Bpifrance also insures their export activities through a wide range of products. Consulting, university training, networking, and acceleration programs aimed at startups, SMEs (Small and Medium-sized Enterprises), and Mid-Caps are also part of the services offered to entrepreneurs. Thanks to Bpifrance and its 50 regional offices, entrepreneurs benefit from a nearby, single, and effective contact to assist them in meeting their challenges.

Information: www.bpifrance.fr https://presse.bpifrance.fr/ Follow us on X: @Bpifrance @BpifrancePresse and on LinkedIn

