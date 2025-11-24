MARSHALL LAND SYSTEMS ACQUIRED BY FLOWING RIVER CAPITAL PARTNERS

"Long term growth and shared values" at the heart of new ownership

CAMBRIDGE, England, Nov. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The acquisition has been announced of Marshall Land Systems by Indigenous Canadian investment firm Flowing River Capital Partners. The sale, completed on 21 November 2025, transfers ownership as part of the Marshall Group's long-term strategy.

The innovative move blends Canadian ownership with a century of British engineering heritage. Flowing River Capital, based in Saskatchewan, is an Indigenous-owned and led investment firm that supports economic reconciliation through conventional, results-driven investment practices. From its facilities in the UK, Canada and the Netherlands, Marshall Land Systems designs, develops, delivers and supports robust deployable and platform-integrated capabilities that meet the needs of defence and national security personnel worldwide.

Thomas Benjoe, CEO of Flowing River Capital Partners, said:

"As Indigenous business leaders we are bringing our "Indigenization" playbook into the defence space through this strategic acquisition. We believe in achieving long-term prosperity for our people that starts with building capacity, deepening relationships and adopting our value systems. Marshall Land Systems has a tremendous pedigree, a highly capable workforce and management team, and strong opportunities for growth in the strategically important defence market as Canada and its allies focus on national capability and international partnership. This acquisition is a perfect fit, advancing our ambition to build a thriving portfolio of companies, while staying true to our values of community stewardship, sustainability, and collaboration. We look forward to working with the team to grow the business."

Gareth Williams, CEO of Marshall Land Systems, said:

"Flowing River Capital Partners has identified both the tremendous capability of the business and its potential for growth. We share fundamental values, not least the principled commitment to build and grow sustainably for the long term. Marshall Land Systems blends a century of British engineering excellence with our growing presence in Canada as a core player in its defence industrial base, together with an increasing portfolio supporting NATO and its allies. This acquisition positions us to become a global leader in deployable, resilient defence infrastructure and integrated platform solutions. We are tremendously excited at this next chapter in the story of Marshall Land Systems."

About

Flowing River Capital supports Indigenous economic reconciliation through the deployment of long-term capital and expert strategic direction in diverse industries, including manufacturing, agriculture, technology, professional services, industrial and resource sectors. https://flowingrivercapital.ca

Marshall Land Systems is a Canadian-owned global company with a unique pedigree of British engineering excellence. From its origins in Cambridge, UK through more than a century of innovation, pioneering advances from the nose of Concorde to the early Hydrogen fuel cell technology that ultimately powered the moon landings, Marshall engineers now continue to innovate specialist vehicles and infrastructure for NATO forces across the world. From bomb disposal vehicles to deployed shelters, from command and control to CT scanners on the battlefield, Marshall Land Systems protects people in critical situations with the very best in engineering. It employs over 600 people with major facilities in the UK, Canada, and the Netherlands. https://marshalllandsystems.com

