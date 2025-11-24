Ice Tea Group LLC: Ice Tea Group Releases Fully Managed, Cross-Platform System.Drawing for .NET

A modern, API-compatible graphics framework built on ImageSharp delivers native-free imaging across Windows, Linux, and macOS.

WASHINGTON, DC / ACCESS Newswire / November 24, 2025 / Ice Tea Group, creators of the enterprise-grade web framework Wisej.NET, today announced the release of a fully managed, cross-platform implementation of System.Drawing for .NET, delivering a modern graphics framework that runs on Windows, Linux, and macOS - without relying on libgdiplus or GDI+.

Built in collaboration with Six Labors, using their high-performance ImageSharp engine, the new implementation provides a predictable, fully managed alternative to the now Windows-only System.Drawing.Common library. By combining a familiar API surface with a modern imaging core, Ice Tea Group is offering .NET developers a long-awaited solution to a persistent cross-platform challenge.

Main Features

Fully managed : No native libgdiplus, GDI+, or platform-specific shims

Cross-platform : Uniform support across Windows, Linux, macOS, iOS, and Android

Modern .NET : Designed for the latest versions of .NET Framework and .NET Core

High-performance foundation : Powered by ImageSharp's SIMD-accelerated engine

API-compatible by design: Minimizes migration friction for existing applications

"Enterprises and teams running cross-platform workloads need predictable, supported graphics capabilities without the fragility of native shims," said Luca Pivato, CTO at Ice Tea Group. "With this release, we are delivering a modern, fully managed System.Drawing implementation that brings reliability, performance, and portability to .NET developers everywhere."

The NuGet package is available here.

The documentation can be found here.

You can read more details about the release here.

About Ice Tea Group

Ice Tea Group builds Wisej.NET, a full-stack .NET web framework that accelerates the delivery of enterprise applications with pixel-perfect UI, live design, and robust integration for cloud and on-prem environments. Organizations worldwide rely on Wisej.NET to modernize legacy applications and build new mission-critical solutions rapidly and reliably.

Learn more at https://wisej.com.

About Six Labors

Six Labors is the team behind ImageSharp, the leading fully managed, cross-platform imaging library for .NET. ImageSharp delivers modern image processing, performance, and safety for developers building high-scale, high-quality imaging experiences across platforms.

Learn more at https://sixlabors.com.

