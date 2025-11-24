Mastercard: Asean Reimagined: How Innovation, Connectivity and SMEs Are Driving Regional Growth

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / November 24, 2025 / Originally published on The Straits Times

Access to capital is critical. But without a digital identity or proven credit history, many MSMEs struggle to secure loans, with up to 60 per cent of those in South-east Asia reporting difficulty in obtaining financing.

To meet this need, the Mastercard Impact Fund pledged US$5 million last year to unlock up to $1 billion in Asian Development Bank financing for MSMEs. This shows how relatively small commitments from the private sector can de-risk lending and spur a cycle of credit-building.

Click here to continue reading on The Straits Times

Follow along Mastercard's journey to connect and power an inclusive, digital economy that benefits everyone, everywhere.

About Mastercard

Mastercard powers economies and empowers people in 200+ countries and territories worldwide. Together with our customers, we're building a sustainable economy where everyone can prosper. We support a wide range of digital payments choices, making transactions secure, simple, smart and accessible. Our technology and innovation, partnerships and networks combine to deliver a unique set of products and services that help people, businesses and governments realize their greatest potential.

www.mastercard.com

Vice chairman and president of Mastercard Strategic Growth Jon Huntsman (second from left) and chairman of Asean Business Advisory Council Malaysia Tan Sri Nazir Razak (second from right) at the signing ceremony to host the Mastercard Asean Inclusive Growth Summit across South-east Asia over the next three years. PHOTO: MASTERCARD

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Mastercard on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Mastercard

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/mastercard

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Mastercard

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/asean-reimagined-how-innovation-connectivity-and-smes-are-driving-re-1106263