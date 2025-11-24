Austin, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - November 24, 2025) - Marketing agency HonestFBA is rebranding as HonestBrands to focus more on ecommerce in general. The change comes as the outfit expands the assistance it offers to clients across various shopping channels and social media platforms.





"The rebranding to HonestBrands is one of the most exciting moves we've ever made as a team," explains founder Alex Birch. "It will enable us to focus more on our clients across Amazon, Shopify, and TikTok Shop, giving them more services to help them thrive."

During its time as HonestFBA, HonestBrands built up significant experience in areas like ecommerce and content creation with Amazon FBA. Since then, the outfit has gained a deep understanding of the needs and aspirations of store owners and affiliates, putting the agency in a strong position to serve them and offer support.

So far, HonestBrands in its various forms has helped more than 850 creators and generated over 100 million views for its clients. It has assisted over seven figures in revenue for the brands and businesses it's helped in the ecommerce space, crediting its success to its high-quality and engaging content.



Despite the name change, HonestBrands' core services will remain. It will still offer shop management, viral content, and store SEO as part of its mission to boost visibility, brand awareness, and conversions for clients. Customers using the service report the level of support is high and that the core team understands how to make progress across platforms.

"We don't believe in hype," Birch explains. "Instead, we focus on core value propositions to ensure our clients have everything they need to succeed in their chosen area. Services are bespoke and targeted at their most pressing pain points."

HonestBrands provides numerous case studies on its site to show prospective ecommerce clients could benefit from its services. The service takes brands through from initial concept to launch and ongoing marketing efforts, providing the complete package. Daily check-ins are part of the process to ensure brand requirements are being met.

