Cybersecurity Continues to Strengthen at MicroAge

MicroAge Successfully Completes SOC 2 Type 2 and CMMC Level 1

PHOENIX, ARIZONA / ACCESS Newswire / November 24, 2025 / MicroAge, a leading full-service solutions integrator, is proud to share that it has successfully completed a rigorous security audit known as System and Organization Controls 2 (SOC 2) Type 2 as of November 21, 2025. The examination conducted by Johanson Group, LLP found that MicroAge meets high standards for keeping systems and data secure. The audit resulted in a clean report, meaning MicroAge met all the required criteria without any issues.

MicroAge Continues to Strengthen Cybersecurity

Company successfully completes SOC 2 Type 2 and CMMC Level 1 certifications

A SOC 2 audit provides independent, third-party validation that a service organization's information security practices meet industry standards required by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA). During the audit, a service organization's non-financial reporting controls related to the security of a system are tested. The SOC 2 report delivered by Johanson Group, LLP, verified the suitability of the design and operating effectiveness of MicroAge controls to meet the standards for these criteria.

Additionally, MicroAge has earned the Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certificate (CMMC) Level 1 attestation, which focuses on the protection of Federal Contract Information (FCI) by having organizations implement 15 foundational cybersecurity requirements. This certification is a critical step for companies working with the U.S. Department of Defense and demonstrates MicroAge's ability to meet essential security requirements for protecting sensitive information.

What This Means to Clients

CMMC Level 1 attestation assures clients that MicroAge adheres to robust cybersecurity practices designed to protect sensitive federal information. By meeting these requirements, MicroAge provides an added layer of trust and compliance that allows clients to confidently engage in projects that demand strong security standards.

"Achieving both SOC 2 Type 2 certification and CMMC Level 1 attestation is an important milestone for MicroAge Services," says Alex Ryals, Chief Information Security Officer at MicroAge. "These certifications validate to our clients and partners that we prioritize data security and privacy at every level."

MicroAge intends to continue executing and improving its internal controls and provide consistent peace of mind to clients with annual SOC 2 reporting and ongoing compliance with CMMC requirements. On top of everything, safety of client and company information remains a top priority.

About MicroAge

MicroAge is an award-winning full-service solutions integrator. For nearly 50 years, MicroAge has empowered businesses to advance, secure, accelerate, and transform-moving quickly with technology changes across the channel to drive business forward. Our elite, highly certified team of specialized consultants brings unique expertise to our clients in cybersecurity, data intelligence, technology implementations, managed IT services, and more. Visit MicroAge.com to learn more.

Contact Information

Kate Sneider

Vice President, Marketing

kate.sneider@microage.com

480-366-2070





SOURCE: MicroAge

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/cybersecurity-continues-to-strengthen-at-microage-1103334