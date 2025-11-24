Ready Computing LLC: Ready Computing Achieves Google Cloud Service Partner Status, Advancing Its Strategic Collaboration With Google Cloud

This milestone underscores Ready Computing's commitment to delivering secure, scalable, and AI-ready healthcare interoperability solutions through Google Cloud's advanced infrastructure.

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / November 24, 2025 / Ready Computing, a leader in healthcare data integration and social care technology, today announced that it has achieved Google Cloud Service Partner status-marking a significant advancement from its previous designation as a Foundational Build Partner, which the company has held since 2019.

This milestone recognizes Ready Computing's proven expertise in delivering cloud-based solutions that leverage Google Cloud's scalable, secure, and AI-driven infrastructure to support healthcare, social care, and public sector organizations nationwide.

"Our elevation to Google Cloud Service Partner reflects the deep trust we've built with our clients and with Google Cloud," said Michael LaRocca, CEO of Ready Computing. "It underscores our commitment to providing robust, interoperable, and secure cloud environments that empower organizations to share data responsibly, improve outcomes, and transform care coordination."

Building on a Strong Foundation

Since joining the Google Cloud Partner Advantage Program in 2019, Ready Computing has collaborated with Google Cloud to deliver secure hosting, data integration, and managed services solutions tailored for healthcare and human services ecosystems. The company's flagship platforms-Channels360, Wellbase, Watchtower, Compass, and Beacon-have been optimized for Google Cloud environments to enable rapid deployment, high availability, and compliance with the most stringent healthcare data standards.

Empowering the Future of Connected Care

As a Google Cloud Service Partner, Ready Computing gains access to enhanced technical resources, co-innovation programs, and go-to-market opportunities-strengthening its ability to help clients modernize data infrastructure, streamline operations, and unlock advanced analytics and AI capabilities.

"Our collaboration with Google Cloud aligns perfectly with our mission: connecting people with care," said James Gallagher, COO of Ready Computing. "This upgrade reinforces our ability to deliver scalable, secure, and always-on solutions that power the future of health and social care integration."

