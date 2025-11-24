Discovery Education: DreamBox Math for Texas Earns IMRA Approval, Bringing Adaptive TEKS-Aligned Learning to Classrooms Statewide

CHARLOTTE, NC / ACCESS Newswire / November 24, 2025 / DreamBox Math for Texas by Discovery Education is fully approved by the Texas State Board of Education (SBOE) through the Instructional Materials Review and Approval (IMRA) process for supplemental math programs.

Created expressly for Texas educators and students, DreamBox Math for Texas is 100% aligned to the Texas Essential Knowledge and Skills (TEKS) Readiness Standards. This dynamic supplemental math program for grades K-5 complements full-subject instruction, such as Bluebonnet Learning. Through engaging, adaptive lessons that reinforce key math skills and build confidence, DreamBox Math for Texas helps educators prepare students for proficiency, including STAAR assessments.

DreamBox Math for Texas offers a balance between procedural fluency and conceptual understanding and is available in English and Spanish. Offering digital and downloadable materials, DreamBox Math for Texas delivers responsive adaptivity with real-time adjustments to lessons for effective personalization. Students receive targeted support in the form of just-in-time feedback, help, and hints to guide their problem solving. Educators receive targeted instruction support, including a suite of comprehensive resources featuring guides, dashboards, and professional learning to streamline implementation and lesson planning.

In addition, Dreambox Math for Texas provides ongoing progress data that helps inform instructional decisions so educators may build on learning experiences that encourage student growth and mastery. Daily progress monitoring reports provide actionable insights for administration while a family dashboard offers at-home timely insights.

"With DreamBox Math for Texas, K-5 classrooms gain a data-informed adaptive student learning solution built in TEKS alignment and designed for student success," said Todd Wirt, Executive Vice President of Partner Engagement. "By offering personalization, rigor, and alignment, DreamBox Math for Texas empowers educators to deliver evidence-based math instruction that engages students and accelerates learning at scale."

DreamBox Math for Texas is part of Discovery Education's award-winning suite of K-12 learning solutions trusted by teachers and students worldwide. For more information about the research-backed DreamBox Math for Texas, visit https://www.discoveryeducation.com/texas/math.

