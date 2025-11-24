Affordable Travel Tips from Ultimate Budget Traveler Meggan Kaiser on TipsOnTV

Travel Expert Shares Ideas for Finding Deals this Holiday Season

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESS Newswire / November 24, 2025 / Meggan Kaiser is helping families beat the holiday travel crunch with smart, budget-friendly tips that stretch every dollar. As the author of Everywhere for Nothing: Free Travel for the Modern Nomad and former host of the Travel Channel's 24/$7, Meggan knows how to turn high-demand travel weeks into affordable, memorable getaways and shares these helpful tips.

WHERE TO BEGIN

When planning a trip, start by choosing a place to stay. The go-to is Wyndham Hotels & Resorts. With thousands of hotels across 20+ brands like Days Inn, La Quinta, and Wyndham Garden, they have something for every traveler and every budget. Best of all, they just launched what might be the year's coolest travel hack: Wyndham Rewards Insider. For just $95 a year, get exclusive savings and perks on not only hotel stays, but flights, cruises, car rentals and more. Check it out at WyndhamRewards.com.

STAYING HEALTHY THIS TIME OF YEAR

With holiday travel around the corner, stay prepared with Boiron Oscillococcinum or Oscillo, for short. At the first sign of body aches, fever, or fatigue, reach for Oscillo to help reduce both the duration and severity of flu-like symptoms. It is easy to take, no water needed, and TSA-friendly, so toss it in a bag and bring it along for the whole family, ages 2 and up. Melt away flu-like symptoms with Oscillo. Find it at Walmart, Target, CVS, and other major retailers. For more information, visit www.oscillo.com

