Minutes from Extraordinary General Meeting in FluoGuide A/S

KØBENHAVN, DK / ACCESS Newswire / November 24, 2025 / FluoGuide A/S (STO:FLUO)("FluoGuide" or the "Company" held an extraordinary general meeting on 24 November 2025.

To the shareholders of FluoGuide A/S.

The Extraordinary General Meeting was held Monday 24 November 2025 at 10:00 AM (CET) at the Company's premises Titangade 13B, DK-2200 Copenhagen N, Denmark.

Notice: Represented at the annual general meeting was share capital of nominal DKK 598,898.90 corresponding to 5,988,989 votes and 36.6% of the Company's registered share capital.

The agenda for the Extraordinary General Meeting was as follows:

1. ELECTION OF CHAIRMAN OF THE MEETING

2. PROPOSALS FROM THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS AND SHAREHOLDERS

2.1 Election of new member of the board of directors

2.2 Authorisation to the board of directors to increase the share capital without pre-emptive rights for the shareholders

3. PROPOSAL TO AUTHORISE THE CHAIRMAN OF THE MEETING

4. MISCELLANEOUS

Adoptions:

Re 1:Election of chairman of the meeting

The board of directors proposed that attorney-at-law Lars Lüthjohan was elected as the chairman of the general meeting.

Lars Lüthjohan was elected as the chairman of the meeting unanimously with all votes present.

The chairman of the meeting stated, with the unanimous consent of the general meeting, that the general meeting was lawfully convened and legally competent to resolve upon the following agenda:

Re 2: Proposals from the board of directors

Re 2.1: Election of new member of the board of directors

Donna Haire resigned as a member of the board of directors as of 24 November 2025 as she has taken up a position as Chief Operating Officer in the Company.

The board of directors proposed Camilla Harder Hartvig as a new member of the board of directors.

Camilla Harder Hartvig was elected as new member of the board of directors unanimously with all votes present.

Re 2.2: Proposal to reestablish the authorisation to the board of directors to increase the share capital without pre-emptive rights for the shareholders

The board of directors proposed to reestablish the authorisation to increase the share capital without pre-emptive rights, cf. articles of association clause 3.3.1, by nominal DKK 272,916.40, from nominal DKK 27,083.60 to nominal DKK 300,000, the rest of the wording in the section should remain.

New clause 3.3.8 shall have the following wording:

"On 24 November 2025 the extraordinary general meeting increased the authorization from nominal DKK 27,083.60, cf. clause 3.3.7, to nominal DKK 300,000. Further reference is made to the above clauses 3.3.1 and 3.3.2."

The general meeting resolved the proposal set forth above unanimously with all votes present.

Re 3: Proposal to authorise the chairman of the meeting

The board of directors proposed to authorise the chairman of the meeting (with a right of substitution) on behalf of the Company to apply the Danish Business Authority for registration of the resolutions passed by the general meeting and in this connection to make any such amendments to the documents prepared for such resolutions that may be required for registration with the Danish Business Authority.

The proposal was adopted by the general meeting unanimously with all votes present.

Re 4:Miscellaneous

Nothing to note in the minutes.

The general meeting adjourned.

For further information, please contact:

Morten Albrechtsen, CEO

FluoGuide A/S

Phone: +45 24 25 62 66

E-mail: ma@fluoguide.com

Certified Adviser:

Svensk Kapitalmarknadsgransking AB

Website: www.skmg.se

About FluoGuide

FluoGuide lights up cancer to maximize surgical outcomes in oncology. FluoGuide's lead product, FG001, is designed to improve surgical precision by lighting up cancer intraoperatively. The improved precision has a dual benefit - it reduces both the frequency of local recurrence post-surgery and lessens surgical sequelae. Ultimately, the improved precision enhances the likelihood of complete cure and lower healthcare costs. FluoGuide has demonstrated that FG001 is both effective and well tolerated several phase II clinical trials. The lead indications of FG001 are aggressive brain cancer (glioblastoma) and oral head and neck cancer. FluoGuide has entered partnerships with leading MedTech companies with the aim of accelerating development and commercialization. FluoGuide is listed on Nasdaq First North Sweden under the ticker "FLUO". For more information on FG001 or FluoGuide's uPAR technology platform, please visit our home page www.fluoguide.com

Attachments

Minutes from Extraordinary General Meeting in FluoGuide A/S

2025 11 24 Minutes Of The EGM (FINAL) Signed

SOURCE: FluoGuide A/S

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/biotechnology/minutes-from-extraordinary-general-meeting-in-fluoguide-a%2fs-1106286