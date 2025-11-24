Surfin's unique approach to AI strengthens its impact in financial inclusion

SINGAPORE, Nov. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr Yanan Wu, CEO of Surfin Meta Digital Technology, takes part in an exclusive interview on the historic trading floor of NYSE. Some highlights from the interview:

Unique approach to AI helps to accelerate Surfin's growth into multiple countries

Headquartered in Singapore since 2017, Surfin has grown to over 90 million users across 10 emerging markets in 3 continents. Over this period, the company has disbursed over US$4 billion in total, and achieved 50% year-on-year revenue growth. Besides consumer finance, Surfin has also expanded into multiple products including payments, remittances, credit cards and wealth management.

This can be attributed to Dr Wu's strategy to adopt a core-satellite market approach, leveraging AI technology to develop its very own proprietary social credit scoring model. Dr Wu notes that one of the fundamental requirements for all fintechs is to develop the ability to price risk. Through Surfin's own proprietary credit scoring model, which has developed over 600,000 features, the company is able to create and innovate digital financial products that can cater to different populations and markets. Particularly for consumers in emerging countries where they may have faced challenges to access credit and lending products previously, Surfin is now able to help them to gain access quickly and efficiently.

Hence, through Surfin's core commitment to AI, it is able to achieve greater scalability and sustainability despite its rapid expansion to so many countries and products.

Surfin means to "surf along the technology wave" - bringing financial inclusion to emerging markets

In the next stage of growth, Surfin will focus on deepening its cross-selling capabilities in multiple financial products. Blockchain and stablecoins are also increasingly growing in significance, to help provide instant financial access. There is also potential to assess the feasibility of using blockchain to provide tokenisation and / or fractionalisation of digital financial products.

With the advent of GenAI, embedded financial services in daily life will become even more common, and blockchain can be similarly leveraged to help consumers not only with financial access, but also on other services such as managing personal wealth allocations.

This feature is part of the Going Global series collaboration between NYSE and Insignia Ventures Partners, which includes interviews with Yanan both in Singapore and New York. For more information, visit www.surfinglobal.com.

