In the first nine months of 2025 (9M25), both PWO's revenues and EBIT were higher than our expectations, with PWO reporting organic revenue growth again in Q325 of 1.5%, despite the continued weak automotive markets. PWO is benefitting from the start-up and ramp-up of new series production from contracts won in recent years and it has hardly noticed any direct impact from the import tariff situation. The company maintained its FY25 guidance and remarked that the upper half of the EBIT range is ambitious. PWO remains focused on its long-term growth potential, with the recently opened new plant in Serbia successfully ramping up. On slightly higher estimates, the average of three valuation methods points at a potential value of €35.1 per share (previously €34.6).

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...