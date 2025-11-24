Anzeige
Montag, 24.11.2025
Geheimer Antimon-Player startet Exploration, während China den Markt verengt
FedEx: From Deli to Disaster Relief: Mike Bean's Recipe for Community Resilience

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / November 24, 2025 / FedEx

The story of Mike Bean shines as a testament to the power of community and the impact of dedicated volunteers. Mike, a seasoned culinary industry employee from Asheville, NC, felt the call to action immediately after Hurricane Helene ravaged his hometown, leaving devastation in its wake. With a deep-rooted passion for his community, Mike joined World Central Kitchen (WCK) as a volunteer, ready to lend a hand where it was desperately needed.

His journey began at Curaté, a WCK partner restaurant owned by Chef Corps member Katie Button. Here, Mike witnessed the power of collaboration as the team churned out tens of thousands of meals for those affected by the flooding. Not one to rest on his laurels, Mike moved on to Bear's Smokehouse BBQ on his second day. Under the leadership of WCK Response Corps member Chef Jamie McDonald, Bear's transformed into a bustling Field Kitchen and operational hub, becoming the heart of WCK's Helene response.

Mike's unique blend of expertise in the food and media industries quickly made him an invaluable asset. His commitment and fervor didn't go unnoticed, and he soon took on the role of Community Outreach Lead with WCK. For over six months, Mike ensured that meals reached families in need, forged partnerships with local and national organizations, and supported long-term recovery efforts alongside newly formed nonprofits.

Despite the challenges brought on by the hurricane, including delays in reopening his own deli-restaurant, Mike remained steadfast in his mission. His connection with WCK endured, as he continued to support disaster response efforts across the Southeastern United States.

The efforts of volunteers like Mike are supported by organizations such as FedEx, which collaborates with nonprofits like WCK to provide critical aid during disasters. Through their Delivering for Good program, FedEx offers charitable donations and in-kind shipping to help deliver essential supplies to affected areas. This collaboration was vital during the aftermath of Hurricanes Helene and Milton, as FedEx sent 35 shipments of cooking supplies to North Carolina, Florida, and Tennessee on behalf of World Central Kitchen, ensuring that help reached those in need.

Mike's story is a reminder of the incredible impact that individuals and organizations can have when they come together to support their communities in times of crisis.

Click here to learn about FedEx Cares, our global community engagement program.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from FedEx on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: FedEx
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/fedex
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: FedEx



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/transportation/from-deli-to-disaster-relief-mike-beans-recipe-for-community-resilience-1106298

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
