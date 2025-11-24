Scottsdale, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - November 24, 2025) - TEAM UP: The Ultimate Parent Playbook for Raising Confident, Resilient Teens has been released, providing parents and educators with a structured approach for supporting teen well-being amid rising concerns about anxiety, social disconnection, and digital overload. The book incorporates insights gathered from school programs, youth organizations, the most up to date research and The Attitude Advantage Program (TAAP), a 90-day coaching experience focused on confidence-building and emotional resilience.

The playbook introduces the TEAM UP model, which stands for Together, Empathy, Accountability, Mentorship, Uplift, and Purpose, to help families establish clearer communication, consistent expectations, and stronger relational foundations. It also outlines the TAAP 10, a set of ten essential habits designed to support teen development in areas such as morning and night routines, goal setting, technology boundaries, stress regulation, and peer accountability.

A core section of the book examines the impact of smartphone and social media use on adolescent sleep, attention, and emotional health. The material provides families with practical systems, including environmental controls, screen-free routines, and shared agreements, to create more sustainable digital habits.

The book also includes crisis response resources that direct families to national hotlines, school-based support, and mental health professionals when immediate intervention is needed.

TEAM UP: The Ultimate Parent Playbook for Raising Confident, Resilient Teens is now available on Amazon and is intended for parents, educators, counselors, and community leaders seeking structured, research-aligned tools for guiding teens in a rapidly changing environment.

About Jesse LeBeau

Jesse LeBeau is a youth speaker and founder of The Attitude Advantage Program (TAAP), a coaching framework designed to support teen confidence, emotional skills, and resilience. Growing up on a remote island in Alaska, LeBeau's early experiences navigating adversity shaped his understanding of teen behavior and motivation. Over the past decade, he has worked with over a million students, parents, and educators across the United States, delivering school assemblies, workshops, and group coaching sessions. His work focuses on building communication skills, strengthening parent and teen relationships, and helping teens develop consistent routines that support long-term well-being.

