ArtCap Strategies Announces Closing of Senior Secured Facility to Capitalize the Bahamas' National Blue Carbon Investment Fund

GEORGE TOWN, KY / ACCESS Newswire / November 24, 2025 / ArtCap Strategies ("ArtCap"), acting as sole lead arranger, today announced the successful closing and funding of a senior secured credit facility (the "Facility") in support of Carbon Management Limited ("CML"), the project sponsor leading The Bahamas' national blue carbon development program.

The Facility represents a landmark transaction in climate finance, enabling the capitalization of Carbon Credit (SWF) Ltd. (the "Fund"), a sovereign investment vehicle created by the Government of the Commonwealth of The Bahamas ("GoB") under the National Investment Funds Act of 2022. The Fund will support the country's strategy to develop, certify, and monetize its vast blue carbon assets, positioning The Bahamas as a global leader in ocean-based climate finance.

Transforming Natural Capital into Sustainable Financing

The Fund will use proceeds from the Facility to finance the initial stages of the Bahamas Blue Carbon Program-including ecosystem mapping, scientific validation, and the establishment of carbon baselines-supporting the update of The Bahamas' Enhanced NDC 3.0 and forming the foundation for the future issuance of Internationally Transferred Mitigation Outcomes ("ITMOs") under Article 6 of the Paris Agreement.

This initial investment serves as a catalyst for conservation and sustainable growth-protecting critical coastal ecosystems while unlocking a scalable, revenue-generating model that supports The Bahamas' broader development agenda. Over the next five years, the country is expected to generate substantial revenues from the sale of high-integrity blue carbon credits ("BCCs"), derived from the conservation and restoration of seagrass meadows-ecosystems estimated to represent 41% of the world's known seagrass coverage and sequester a substantial amount of carbon annually.

The resulting revenues will not only reinforce The Bahamas' climate resilience and biodiversity objectives but will also fund investments in infrastructure, social development, and community programs, creating a lasting link between environmental stewardship and national prosperity.

A New Model for Climate-Linked Sovereign Financing

The Bahamas Blue Carbon Program marks a defining milestone in the country's effort to build a resilient, low-carbon economy, while setting a global model for how private investment can be mobilized to unlock sovereign's nature-based wealth to create ongoing social impact at scale. The Government's commitment to a transparent, rules-based carbon framework has established The Bahamas as one of the most advanced jurisdictions for blue carbon development worldwide.

"This transaction exemplifies how innovative financial structures can mobilize private capital toward high-impact climate initiatives," said Antonio Navarro, Managing Partner of ArtCap Strategies. "The Bahamas' blue carbon program is setting a global precedent for how natural assets can be transformed into sustainable sources of national development financing. We are proud to have supported Carbon Management Limited and the Government in bringing this visionary initiative to fruition."

"Blue carbon development is not only a climate imperative-it is a generational opportunity for The Bahamas," said Anthony Ferguson, Director of Carbon Management Limited. "Through this Facility, we are turning our natural capital into a sustainable source of financing for national development, social programs, and climate resilience.""

About ArtCap Strategies

ArtCap Strategies is a direct lending platform that originates, structures, and invests in private credit transactions across Emerging Markets, with specialized expertise in sustainable finance, sovereign transactions, and climate-linked instruments.

About Carbon Management Limited (CML)

Carbon Management Limited is a Bahamian-led firm formed in partnership with the Government of The Bahamas to spearhead the development, certification, and monetization of the country's carbon assets. CML is managed by experienced asset managers and finance professionals with deep roots in The Bahamas' investment and environmental sectors.

