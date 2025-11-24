Tampa, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - November 24, 2025) - AtlasClear Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: ATCH) ("AtlasClear" or the "Company"), a technology-driven provider of modern clearing, custody, and banking infrastructure, today announced that Executive Chairman, John Schaible and Craig Ridenhour, President, will present at NobleCon21, Noble Capital Markets' Twenty-First Annual Emerging Growth Equity Conference, taking place December 2-3, 2025, at Florida Atlantic University's Executive Education Complex in Boca Raton, Florida.

"We look forward to sharing the meaningful progress we have made as we execute on our 2026 roadmap," said Craig Ridenhour, President of AtlasClear. "With positive equity, a strengthened capital position, and an expanding correspondent clearing pipeline, AtlasClear is entering its next phase of platform growth. NobleCon provides an important forum to outline our integrated clearing, custody, banking, and digital asset strategy and highlight how we are serving a market that has long been underserved by legacy providers."

Presentation Details

Date: Wednesday, December 3, 2025

Time: 12:30 PM Eastern Time

Location: Presentation Room 5

Members of AtlasClear's leadership team will also be available for one-on-one meetings with investors throughout the event.

A high-definition video webcast of the presentation will be available the following day on the Company's website at www.atlasclear.com, as well as on the NobleCon website (www.nobleconference.com) and on Channelchek (www.channelchek.com). The webcast will remain archived for 90 days.

Interested investors and guests of AtlasClear are welcome to attend at a discounted rate.

Register using the code ATCHNOBLECON.

About AtlasClear Holdings, Inc.

AtlasClear Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: ATCH) is building a cutting-edge, technology-enabled financial services platform designed to modernize trading, clearing, settlement, and banking for emerging financial institutions and fintechs. Through its subsidiary Wilson-Davis & Co., Inc., a full-service correspondent broker-dealer registered with the SEC and FINRA, and its pending acquisition of Commercial Bancorp of Wyoming, AtlasClear seeks to deliver a vertically integrated suite of brokerage, clearing, risk management, regulatory, and commercial banking solutions. For more information, visit www.atlasclear.com.

About Noble Capital Markets, Inc.

Established in 1984, Noble Capital Markets (Noble) is an SEC / FINRA registered full-service broker-dealer offering investment/merchant banking and advisory services, with an award-winning research team and a proprietary research distribution platform (Channelchek). Noble provides middle-market expertise to entrepreneurs, corporations, financial sponsors, and investors. In addition to its large-scale in-person conference, NobleCon, Noble hosts multi-sector virtual conferences throughout the year. Over more than 40 years, Noble has raised billions of dollars for companies and published more than 45,000 equity research reports.

www.noblecapitalmarkets.com | www.nobleconference.com

About Channelchek

Launched in 2018, Channelchek (www.channelchek.com) is an investor community dedicated exclusively to emerging growth public companies and their industries. Channelchek is the first platform to offer institutional-quality, FINRA-regulated equity research to the public for free at every level. With more than 7,000 public companies listed, the platform features advanced market data, research, videos, webcasts, and industry articles.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/275706

SOURCE: Noble Financial Group, Inc.