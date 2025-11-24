The Italian government has reduced the regions' influence on permits for photovoltaic and wind energy by centralizing the decision-making process. It has also issued new rules for tax relief under the so-called Transizione 5.0 Decree.From pv magazine Italy The Italian Council of Ministers approved on Friday a new decree introducing new provisions relating to the Transizione 5.0 tax credit and the identification of suitable areas for large-scale wind and solar projects. As for the tax break, the government has decided to anticipate the deadline for submitting applications to November 27, with ...

