Brazil installed 6.4 GW of distributed solar capacity between January and September 2025, down 12% from the same period in 2024, and current installation rates point to about 8.5 GW for the full year as residential and commercial segments weaken and regulatory reporting delays persist.From pv magazine Brazil Between January and September 2025, 6.4 GW of distributed generation capacity was added, marking a slowdown compared with the same period in 2024, when 7.3 GW of distributed solar capacity was installed. If the pace observed in the first three quarters continues, distributed generation is ...

