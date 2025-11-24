Multiyear Renewal Includes an Enhanced Focus on Music and Delivers a More Connected Fan Journey for Marriott Bonvoy Members Across Flagship AEG Venues, Festivals and Live-Entertainment Events Worldwide

AEG, the world's leading sports and live entertainment company, and Marriott Bonvoy, Marriott International's award-winning travel platform, have announced a multiyear renewal of their global partnership. What began as a singular partnership in 2013 has evolved into a powerhouse collaboration that now spans multiple markets and reaches millions of fans across three continents including at renowned venues, massive festival stages, championship games and world-class events. The renewed agreement builds on this success with enhanced international reach, a heightened focus on music, and a more connected fan journey made possible by new touchpoints across AXS AEG's global ticketing arm.

"Our relationship with AEG helps us meet our members where their passions live on arena stages, festival grounds and in the stands on game days," said Peggy Roe, Executive Vice President and Chief Customer Officer, Marriott International. "This renewal deepens our commitment to music while maintaining our presence across some of the biggest moments in sports and live entertainment. Together, we're making these incredible experiences even more accessible and rewarding for our members worldwide."

Brokered by AEG Global Partnerships, the agreement will see Marriott Bonvoy continue as the exclusive hotel and hotel-loyalty partner of flagship AEG venues including Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, and Mercedes Benz Arena in Shanghai, while maintaining its status as the official hotel and hotel-loyalty partner of The O2 in London, and Uber Arena in Berlin. The renewal also establishes Marriott Bonvoy as the exclusive hotel and hotel-loyalty partner of four iconic AEG Presents music festivals including Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, Stagecoach: California's Country Music Festival, All Points East and Rock en Seine. Marriott Bonvoy will continue to offer members access to these festivals through unique experiences that resonate deeply with their passion for music and attract fans from around the world.

Fans will see the partnership at work across AEG's global portfolio on both sides of the Atlantic. As the official hotel and hotel-loyalty partner across key AEG venues, Marriott is expanding its venue affiliated digital assets in the U.S. with even greater growth internationally while maintaining a strong in-venue presence. In Los Angeles, Crypto.com Arena remains a cornerstone of the agreement, offering year-round sports and live entertainment, and exclusive experiences for Marriott Bonvoy members. In London, The O2 anchors the partnership's European presence, while Uber Arena in Berlin and Mercedes-Benz Arena in Shanghai deliver premium amenities and consistent loyalty experiences for fans and travelers alike.

"Live entertainment is a universal language, and our partnership with Marriott Bonvoy allows us to meet fans wherever their journeys take them whether that's a championship game, a sold-out arena concert, or a festival halfway around the world," said Nick Baker, President and Chief Operating Officer, AEG Global Partnerships. "Credit to Erin Zinser and Georgina Iceton on our AEG Global Partnerships team, who led efforts with Tonia Constable, Head of Global Sponsorships and Experiences at Marriott International, to strategicallyalign our global portfolio of teams, venues, festivals and ticketing with Marriott's trusted hospitality. Together, we're making it easier for fans to turn unforgettable events into extraordinary travel experiences."

As an official hotel and hotel-loyalty partner of AXS, Marriott Bonvoy will feature all AXS ticketed events on its travel and experiences pages, connecting event browsing with travel planning in one seamless experience for members. Similarly, fans purchasing tickets through AXS will see relevant hotel offers for nearby properties within the Marriott Bonvoy portfolio, creating natural connections between their entertainment and accommodation needs.

The renewed partnership underscores how both companies have evolved to understand what fans truly value when attending live events. From booking travel to experiencing shows to post-event memories, every aspect of the collaboration focuses on removing friction while adding genuine value that enhances rather than complicates the fan journey.

ABOUT MARRIOTT BONVOY

Marriott Bonvoy, Marriott International's award-winning travel platform, connects travelers to the people, places, and passions they love through an extraordinary collection of hotels and experiences worldwide. The platform features over 30 hotel brands and 10,000 destinations, including the largest collection of luxury offerings, distinctive boutique properties, premium home rentals, and more, providing renowned hospitality across the globe. With unrivaled access to the best in entertainment, culinary, sports, outdoor adventure, arts, culture, and more, Marriott Bonvoy offers transformative travel experiences that leave a lasting impression.

Marriott Bonvoy membership is free and unlocks unique benefits including the ability to earn points through travel and everyday activities, like purchases with co-branded credit cards. Members can redeem their points for free stays, experiences and more. Visit marriottbonvoy.com for more information and download the Marriott Bonvoy app here. Travelers can connect with Marriott Bonvoy on Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, and Facebook.

ABOUT AEG

Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, AEG is the world's leading sports and live entertainment company. The company operates in the following business segments:

Music through AEG Presents, which is dedicated to all aspects of live contemporary music performances, including the production and promotion of global and regional concert tours, an extensive portfolio of clubs, theaters and other music venues, concerts and special events and world-renowned festivals such as the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival;

Venues and Real Estate, which develops, owns and operates world-class venues, as well as major sports and entertainment districts like Crypto.com Arena and L.A. LIVE, Uber Platz in Berlin and The O2 in London;

Sports, as the world's largest operator of high-profile sporting events and sports franchises including the LA Kings, LA Galaxy and Eisbären Berlin;

Global Partnerships, which oversees worldwide sales and servicing of sponsorships including naming rights, premium seating, and other strategic partnerships;

And Ticketing, through its AXS.com ticketing platform, which provides more than 1,600 clients worldwide with ticketing services that cover the gamut of entertainments, including sporting events, arena tours, music clubs, festivals, rodeos and family events.

Through its worldwide network of venues, portfolio of powerful sports and music brands and its integrated entertainment districts, AEG entertains more than 90 million guests annually. More information about AEG can be found at www.aegworldwide.com.

ABOUT AEG PRESENTS

Combining the power of the live event with a focus on true artist development, AEG Presents is a world leader in the music and entertainment industries. Operating across five continents, the company has an unparalleled commitment to artistry, creativity, and community. Its tentpole festivals and multi-day music events which include the iconic Coachella Valley Music Arts Festival and the legendary New Orleans Jazz Heritage Festival alongside British Summer Time at Hyde Park, Stagecoach, Hangout Festival, Electric Forest, Buckeye Country Superfest, Rock En Seine and All Points East continue to set the bar for the live music experience. AEG Presents promotes global tours for artists such as Justin Bieber, Zach Bryan, Sabrina Carpenter, Kenny Chesney, Luke Combs, Celine Dion, Elton John, Carin León, Paul McCartney, The Rolling Stones, Ed Sheeran, Taylor Swift, and Tyler, The Creator, in addition to through its network of clubs, theatres, arenas, stadiums and renowned partner brands such as The Bowery Presents, Cárdenas Marketing Network, Concerts West, Frontier Touring, Goldenvoice, Marshall Arts, MCT Agentur, Messina Touring Group, PromoWest Productions, and Zero Mile Presents creating and developing an unmatched infrastructure for artist development and audience reach. More information can be found at www.aegpresents.com.

ABOUT AXS

AXS is a trusted leader in advanced ticketing and live event technology, providing access to some of the world's most iconic venues, sports teams, festivals, and global tours. With customized ticketing solutions, innovative technology, and dedicated customer service, AXS partners with over 1,600 of the most recognized brands in sports and entertainment including the LA28 Olympic Paralympic Games, Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, Red Rocks Amphitheatre, The O2 Arena, BNP Paribas Open, WM Phoenix Open, and Stagecoach Country Music Festival. AXS's primary and secondary marketplaces and its proprietary AXS Mobile ID technology deliver the easiest and most secure way for fans to buy, sell, and manage tickets.

