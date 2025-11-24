Nexans appoints Vincent Piquet as Chief Financial Officer

Paris La Défense, November 24, 2025 - Nexans is pleased to announce the appointment of Vincent Piquet as Chief Financial Officer, effective January 19, 2026. He will join the Nexans Executive Committee and will be based in Paris.

Vincent brings comprehensive experience across the full scope of the Finance function, spanning operational performance optimization, functional and strategic transformation, as well as substantial exposure to Board-level matters and investors relations. His career has taken him to ten countries, and into highly diverse businesses and organizations, often operating in volatile and fast-changing environments.

Vincent joined the Renault Group in 2019 and currently serves as Chief Financial Officer of Ampere, Renault's subsidiary dedicated to electric vehicles and software. Previously, he worked at GE from 2000 to 2019, where he started in internal audit before being promoted successively to Chief Financial Officer of GE Healthcare EAGM (Istanbul), Managing Director of Global Operations for Europe (London), Global Chief Financial Officer of the Oil and Gas Division (London), and Chief Financial Officer of Turbo Machine and Process Solutions (Florence).

Vincent is a graduate of ESCP Business School.

Julien Hueber, Nexans CEO comments: "We are delighted to welcome Vincent Piquet to the Group as he brings his deep financial expertise, international experience, and leadership capabilities to support the company's next phase of growth and transformation.-

About Nexans

Nexans is the global pure player in sustainable electrification, building the essential systems that power the world's transition to a connected, resilient, and low-carbon future. From offshore and onshore renewable energies to smart cities and homes, Nexans designs and delivers advanced cable solutions, accessories and services that electrify progress safely, efficiently, and sustainably.

With over 140 years of history, through three core businesses: PWR Transmission, PWR Grid, and PWR Connect, Nexans blends deep industry expertise with cutting-edge innovation to accelerate the energy transition, and better meet its customers' needs. Its unique E3 model, focused on Environment, Economy and Engagement, drives every action, aligning performance with purpose.

Nexans operates in 41 countries with 28,500 people and generated €7.1 billion in standard sales in 2024. As recognized climate action leader, Nexans is committed to Net-Zero emissions by 2050 aligned with the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) and expanding energy access through the Fondation Nexans.

Nexans is listed on Euronext Paris, Compartment A.

