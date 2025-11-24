Vensure Employer Solutions Celebrates 100th Acquisition Since 2018

CreAI acquisition marks milestone for rapidly expanding HR solutions brand

CHANDLER, AZ / ACCESS Newswire / November 24, 2025 / Vensure Employer Solutions (Vensure), a leading provider of HR/HCM technology, managed services and global business process outsourcing, today announced the completion of its 100th acquisition with the purchase of CreAI, an HR technology company specializing in artificial intelligence solutions for workforce management.

This milestone marks another step in Vensure's strategic growth plan. Since its first acquisition of PMI on January 1, 2018, the company has built one of the industry's most comprehensive platforms, combining technology, expertise, and scale to serve the evolving HR needs of businesses across the globe.

"Reaching our 100th acquisition is more than a milestone, it's a testament to our relentless commitment to growth, innovation, and partnership," said Alex Campos, CEO of Vensure Employer Solutions. "Each acquisition represents a story of collaboration and shared purpose. Bringing together teams, technology, and talent to create one of the most comprehensive HR and business solutions ecosystems in the industry. This achievement reflects the dedication of our people and our vision to empower businesses of all sizes to thrive."

Vensure made an initial investment in CreAI in 2024 following its assessment of Vensure's business. Now with the outright acquisition, the expanded relationship brings advanced AI-driven capabilities to Vensure's technology suite that will help streamline HR processes, enhance data insights, and improve outcomes for both employers and employees.

In total, Vensure has acquired in excess of $2.5 billion in accumulated enterprise value and expanded the company's reach to thousands of clients across the U.S. and beyond. The company expects to complete several additional transactions before the end of the year.

"I want to thank Stone Point Capital and Solamere Capital for their tremendous partnership and continued confidence in our vision," Campos said. "We're excited for what's ahead as we set our sights on the next era of growth."

About Vensure Employer Solutions

Vensure Employer Solutions is the largest privately held organization in the HR technology and service sector, providing a comprehensive portfolio of solutions, including HR/HCM technology, managed services, and global business process outsourcing (BPO). The company and its service providers collectively serve over 141,000 businesses and process over $153B in annual payroll. As a "One Employer Solution" headquartered in Chandler, Arizona, Vensure helps thousands of businesses streamline and grow their operations with custom strategies that benefit both employers and employees. Find out more by visiting vensure.com.

