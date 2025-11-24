West Palm Beach, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - November 24, 2025) - News Media Group, Inc. partnered with Lifestyle Expert Evette Rios as well as top brands to launch their popular "Holiday Gift Guide" Satellite Media Tour (SMT) that reached national and local stations and shows across the country. Timed perfectly to precede the busy Black Friday and Cyber Monday shopping rush, the SMT provided viewers with an essential, stress-reducing guide focused on smart ideas for the holiday season.

Evette Rios shared an idea that could help ease holiday financial stress, a top toy pick for children's imaginative play, and revealed what is expected to be one of the season's hottest video games. A recap of the roundup of products along with details can be found below or by visiting InTheNews.TV.





Cannot view this video? Visit:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=i8T1OfzFaX4

The SMT included the following brands as the top tips and gift ideas this season!

Whether preparing for essential holiday expenses or managing planned purchases, consider options that help you stay on budget. An H&R Block Emerald Advance Loan* could give consumers a little extra breathing room. They could get quick, convenient access to funds - up to $1,500 within minutes of approval - with no annual fees and no required monthly payments. Repayment in full is required by March 31, 2026. To learn more and apply, schedule an appointment at hrblock.com. But don't wait. Applications are only open through December 31st.

*H&R Block Emerald Advance Loan originated by Pathward, N.A. Subject to eligibility and credit approval. Annual Percentage Rate (APR) is 35.9%. Loan amounts vary from $350-$1500. If approved, loan proceeds will be disbursed as directed to prepaid card or checking account at Pathward. Additional terms and conditions apply, see account agreements for details. Offered for a limited time at participating locations.

Mattel has numerous holiday products that will be on gift lists, but for young Jurassic World fans, the Imaginext Ultimate Action Chomp T. rex from Fisher-Price will be at the top of lists this season. It features light, sound, motion and action! The 18-inch tall and 30-inch-long dinosaur toy rumbles and roars, moves its head, features light-up eyes, has removable launchers and can hold 3-inch figures in its mouth. This will encourage kids to reenact scenes from Jurassic World Rebirth or imagine new stories. Find available retailers on their website.

A top video game this season will be Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds, the latest entry in the beloved Sonic Racing franchise. The game features land, air and sea courses that Sonic Racing fans know and love, as well as a new, never-before-seen racing mechanic called Travel Rings that transports racers into the all-new CrossWorlds dimension mid-race. The video game also features a huge roster of everyone's favorite characters from the Sonic universe, with familiar faces like Joker, Kasuga Ichiban, and Hatsune Miku from other SEGA franchises and beyond. For details, visit their website.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/275737

SOURCE: Evertise AI PR