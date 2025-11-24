Big Savings, Smart Shopping, and Holiday Wins on TipsOnTV

Lindsay Roberts, the founder of the GiftInsider.com, Reveals the Ultimate 2025 Black Friday & Cyber Monday Gift Guide

ATLANTA, GEORGIA / ACCESS Newswire / November 24, 2025 / As Black Friday and Cyber Monday fall this year, shoppers are finding record-breaking deals and rising demand across every category ranging from tech and fashion to home and beauty. National shopping expert Lindsay Roberts, founder of TheGiftInsider.com, breaks down where to find the deepest discounts, what trends are driving 2025 holiday sales, and how to shop smarter without the stress.

KEEP INFORMATION SAFE

Holiday shopping is in full swing, and so are the scammers. McAfee's latest consumer research found that nearly 1 in 4 Americans have been scammed while holiday shopping, often losing hundreds of dollars to fake deals, fake celebrity endorsements, or phishing messages. McAfee's Scam Detector, built into McAfee+ Premium and Advanced, uses AI to fight back, spotting and blocking scams in real time so anyone can shop confidently and focus on finding the perfect gifts. It helps spot scams before a click, protecting privacy, identities, and wallets this holiday season. For more information, visit www.mcafee.com

A MUST-HAVE GIFT

Everyone loves a good pair of PJ's, and the favorite pajama company Ekouaer is offering deals up to fifty percent off on Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Ekouaer makes high-quality comfortable pajamas. They have everything anyone would want including long-sleeve pajama sets, silk satin nightgowns, and lounge-wear in so many styles and colors. Since they are half off, get new pajamas for the whole family for Christmas morning. Get them at Amazon.com and the Ekouaer website. It is not only a great gift, but also a fun family experience.

A PRACTICAL GIFT IDEA

Beauty gifts are trending, and a recommendation is the Laifen SE Lite Hair Dryer. It has the power to dry hair super-fast, but it also is very quiet because of its High-Speed Low Noise Thermo-Control. It is really lightweight so it can be taken when traveling. For Black Friday, Laifen is offering one of the best deals in the company's history with up to 40 percent off. Crafted to meet the brand's rigorous standards, it provides an experience similar to high-end hairdryers, and it comes in 5 beautiful colors. For more information, visit www.laifentech.com

GIFT SUGGESTION FOR KIDS

One gift kids will love this year is the Cosmo JrTrack 5 Kids Smartwatch. This smartwatch is the perfect way to stay connected with your child. It has real-time GPS tracking, parental controls, music with Spotify Kids, calling and messaging with parent approved contacts, and no internet or social media. And for a limited time, Cosmo just launched a new Holiday Box featuring the JrTrack 5 that is currently 50% off for just under $105 on Cosmo's website that's over $100 in savings! Plus, it comes with a Charging Stand and Screen Protector all in one gift box. For more information, visit www.cosmotogether.com

