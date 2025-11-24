Nebius Group

Nebius to present at UBS Global Technology and AI Conference



24-Nov-2025 / 20:00 CET/CEST

Amsterdam, November 24, 2025 - Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ: NBIS), a leading AI infrastructure company, today announced that Marc Boroditsky, Chief Revenue Officer, and Neil Doshi, Vice President of Investor Relations, will take part in a fireside chat at the UBS Global Technology and AI Conference. The session is scheduled to take place on December 3 at 7:55 AM (PT) / 10:55 AM (ET) / 4:55 PM (CET).

A registration link for the live webcast and a replay of the presentation will be made available at https://nebius.com/investor-hub .





About Nebius

Nebius is a technology company building full-stack infrastructure to service the high-growth global AI industry. Headquartered in Amsterdam and listed on Nasdaq, Nebius has a global footprint with R&D hubs across Europe, North America and Israel.

Nebius's core business is an AI cloud platform built for intensive AI workloads. With proprietary cloud software architecture and hardware designed in-house, Nebius gives AI builders the compute, storage, managed services and tools they need to build, tune and run their models.

Nebius Group also has additional businesses that operate under their own distinctive brands:

Avride - one of the most experienced teams developing autonomous driving technology for self-driving cars and delivery robots.

TripleTen - a leading edtech player in the US and certain other markets, re-skilling people for careers in tech.

The Group also holds equity stakes in other businesses including ClickHouse and Toloka.

More information can be found at https://nebius.com/investor-hub .





Contacts

Investor Relations: askIR@nebius.com

Media Relations: media@nebius.com