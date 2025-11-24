Foundation Software: Dr. Anirban Basu's CONVERGE25 Keynote Now Available for Listening

STRONGSVILLE, OH / ACCESS Newswire / November 24, 2025 / Foundation Software, the leading provider of construction software and services, is pleased to announce the release of a special video presentation featuring Dr. Anirban Basu's keynote discussion from CONVERGE25, Foundation's all-user conference.

In this timely presentation, Dr. Basu, Chairman and CEO of Sage Policy Group, Inc., explored the economic forces shaping today's construction industry. Known for his sharp analysis and humor, Dr. Basu provided attendees with a detailed look at the trends influencing interest rates, tariffs and labor markets - and what contractors can expect in the months ahead.

"In a year marked by uncertainty - from shifting interest rates to global supply chain pressures - there's never been a more important time to understand the trends driving construction markets. My goal [was] to equip attendees with the context and foresight they need to make sound business decisions in the months ahead," Dr. Basu said.

The newly released podcast brings Dr. Basu's insights to a broader audience, allowing construction professionals nationwide to benefit from his expert commentary and forward-looking outlook.

Listeners can stream or download the episode directly from Foundation Software's website. The discussion serves as a valuable resource for construction executives, estimators, project managers and accounting professionals seeking to better understand the market dynamics impacting their operations.

This presentation is part of Foundation Software's continued effort to share the knowledge and expertise that empower construction businesses to thrive.

To listen to Dr. Basu's keynote presentation, visit www.foundationsoft.com/economic-outlook.

