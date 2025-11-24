With more than two decades serving the region, Laser & Cosmetic Surgery Specialists offers Orange County residents comprehensive facial assessments and treatment planning, emphasizing long-term balance and individualized guidance.

NEWBURGH, NY / ACCESS Newswire / November 24, 2025 / Patients throughout Orange County, NY often look to Laser & Cosmetic Surgery Specialists, PC for facial plastic surgery and non-surgical facial procedures. Led by Dr. Ran Rubinstein, a double board-certified facial plastic surgeon, the Newburgh practice has served the region for more than two decades and remains a trusted resource for individuals exploring facial procedures.

Dr. Ran Rubinstein

Dr. Rubinstein provides personalized facial treatment plans with a focus on long-term facial harmony.

Many residents appreciate having access to specialized facial care within their own community, where they can receive expert evaluations and treatment recommendations without the need to travel far for high-level care. The practice's focus on individualized assessments, patient education, and long-term facial balance has made it a consistent choice for those seeking clear, knowledgeable guidance on both surgical and non-surgical options. As interest in facial procedures continues to grow, the Newburgh office offers a convenient and experienced setting for patients at every stage of the decision-making process.

A Facial Plastic Surgery Practice Serving Orange County for Over 20 Years

Laser & Cosmetic Surgery Specialists, PC provides a comprehensive range of facial procedures, including both surgical and non-surgical options. Patients can explore detailed information about treatments such as facelift surgery, rhinoplasty, eyelid surgery, injectables, and laser technology via the practice website. The "About Us" section shares background on the staff, practice philosophy, and the patient-care environment. Dr. Rubinstein's training, board certifications, and facial-plastic-surgery expertise are described in greater detail online. His work focuses exclusively on facial plastic surgery and non-surgical facial treatments - a specialization many Orange County residents consider important when selecting a provider for procedures involving the face and neck.

Facial Surgery Options for Patients Across Orange County

Many individuals consider facial surgery to address a wide range of concerns, from enhancing facial balance to refining specific features or improving overall contour. One popular procedure for patients in Orange County is facelift surgery, which can reposition deeper facial tissues and improve definition along the jawline and neck. During consultations, patients discuss their goals with Dr. Rubinstein to determine whether a facelift or another facial procedure best supports their desired outcome. Additional surgical procedures available at the Newburgh office include eyelid surgery, brow lift, neck lift, and rhinoplasty. Because the practice focuses exclusively on facial procedures, patients from Orange County receive comprehensive assessments and treatment planning in one location. This allows individuals to explore multiple approaches-surgical, non-surgical, or a combination-based on their anatomy and expectations.

Non-Surgical Facial Treatments for Patients in Orange County

Non-surgical facial treatments are also an important part of the options available to patients in Orange County. Some individuals prefer these approaches as an alternative to surgery, while others use them to maintain or refine results over time. The practice offers non-surgical facial treatments such as advanced laser technology to support clearer skin tone, improve texture, and address discoloration or redness. These treatments appeal to patients seeking improvement with minimal downtime. Injectable options - including neuromodulators and dermal fillers - are also available for refining specific features or smoothing dynamic areas. During consultation, treatment plans are tailored to each patient's goals and facial structure, allowing for individualized, balanced approaches to non-surgical care.

A Convenient Location for Orange County Residents

Patients across Orange County frequently choose Laser & Cosmetic Surgery Specialists because of its accessible Newburgh location, which reduces the need to travel long distances for consultations, procedures, and follow-up care. For many patients, proximity is only one factor. They often prioritize receiving specialized facial care from an experienced surgeon in a comfortable setting where they can discuss options thoroughly and understand each step of the process. The Newburgh office is designed to support detailed evaluations and ongoing guidance throughout treatment.

Individualized Care and a Focus on Long-Term Facial Results

Patients considering facial surgery or non-surgical treatments frequently look for an approach that respects their individual features. Customized treatment planning is a central part of the patient experience at Laser & Cosmetic Surgery Specialists. Consultations involve careful evaluation of facial structure, skin quality, and the patient's goals. By reviewing both surgical and non-surgical options, Dr. Rubinstein helps individuals understand how each approach may influence long-term facial balance and overall appearance. Patients who choose the practice often say the value lies in clear explanations and realistic expectations. Understanding what a procedure can achieve-and what it cannot-is an important part of making informed decisions about facial treatments.

A Trusted Option for a Range of Facial Concerns

Whether individuals are exploring surgical procedures such as facelift or eyelid surgery, or they are considering non-surgical treatments like laser therapy or injectables, Laser & Cosmetic Surgery Specialists offers options backed by focused facial-plastic expertise. The combination of specialized training, individualized care, and regional accessibility continues to make the practice a common choice for Orange County residents seeking facial procedures. As patient interest in facial treatments remains steady, the Newburgh office serves as a central location for those who want a thoughtful, balanced approach to facial aesthetics. Through detailed consultations and comprehensive treatment options, Laser & Cosmetic Surgery Specialists supports patients throughout Orange County in evaluating the procedures that best fit their preferences and goals.

About Laser & Cosmetic Surgery Specialists, PC

Laser & Cosmetic Surgery Specialists, PC is located in Newburgh, NY, serving patients throughout Orange County and the Hudson Valley region. The practice specializes exclusively in facial plastic surgery and non-surgical facial procedures, offering treatments such as facelift surgery, eyelid surgery, rhinoplasty, injectables, and laser-based technologies. Additional information about the practice and its services is available at yourfacemd.com.

SOURCE: Laser & Cosmetic Surgery Specialists

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/why-orange-county-patients-frequently-choose-dr.-rubinstein-for-facia-1106265