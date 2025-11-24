Anzeige
Montag, 24.11.2025
Geheimer Antimon-Player startet Exploration, während China den Markt verengt
ACCESS Newswire
24.11.2025 20:50 Uhr
Burgundy Xploration, LLC: Burgundy Xploration Announces Confidential Submission of Draft Registration Statement for a Proposed Initial Public Offering

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESS Newswire / November 24, 2025 / Burgundy Xploration, Inc. ("Burgundy") announced that it has confidentially submitted a draft registration statement on Form S-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") relating to the proposed initial public offering of its common stock. The number of shares of common stock to be offered and the price range for the proposed offering have not yet been determined. The initial public offering is expected to occur after the SEC completes its review process, subject to market and other conditions.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. Any offers, solicitations or offers to buy, or any sales of securities will be made in accordance with the registration requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended ("Securities Act"). This announcement is being issued in accordance with Rule 135 under the Securities Act.

Contact:

info@burgundyxpl.com

SOURCE: Burgundy Xploration, LLC



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/oil-gas-and-energy/burgundy-xploration-announces-confidential-submission-of-draft-registration-stat-1106521

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
