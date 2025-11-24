Royalton Hotels & Resorts Outlines Comprehensive Support Plan for Jamaica's Recovery

ST. MICHAEL, Barbados, Nov. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Royalton Hotels & Resorts has reaffirmed its long-standing commitment to Jamaica through a comprehensive relief and support initiative designed to assist employees, nearby communities, and the broader tourism ecosystem following the impact of Hurricane Melissa. At every stage, the company has emphasized care, responsibility, and a deep devotion to the people who give Jamaica its renowned hospitality. While the restoration of its Jamaican properties requires an extended timeline, the company is prioritizing the well-being of its team members and the island's recovery, ensuring that its resorts return stronger and fully prepared to deliver the exceptional experience Jamaica is known for.

In the immediate aftermath of the storm, the company mobilized extensive resources to support its teams and surrounding communities. Clean water produced through its Reverse Osmosis Plants was made available to those in need, and temporary lodging was offered to employees whose homes were severely affected. Monetary relief was provided to staff who experienced significant losses, and grocery care packages were distributed across all staff from the affected resorts. Beyond these urgent measures, the company has placed a strong focus on dignity, stability, and reassurance for its people, ensuring they feel supported, valued, and cared for during an exceptionally difficult time. These efforts were complemented by a series of additional benefits and financial supports designed to provide immediate relief and ensure employees feel accompanied throughout the season.

To further strengthen its social impact, Royalton Hotels & Resorts has broadened its outreach across the Caribbean, coordinating donation drives, volunteer efforts, and community uplift initiatives from several of its sister properties. This extended network of support reflects a company-wide commitment to Jamaica, ensuring that help reaches far beyond the resort areas and provides meaningful benefits to the communities most affected.

Royalton Hotels & Resorts remains focused on supporting its teams in every way possible throughout the ongoing restoration process. A dedicated group of over 200 employees will remain on property to oversee maintenance and preservation efforts, ensuring that each resort is well prepared for the next phase of recovery. At the same time, the company is actively investing in its talent by deploying managers and key team members to Task Force assignments across other Royalton resorts in the Caribbean. This provides continuous employment, hands-on development, and elevated training opportunities that will allow them to return to Jamaica with strengthened skills, broader experience, and renewed confidence. When the properties reopen, they will do so with teams who are more empowered, more capable, and more prepared than ever to deliver exceptional guest experiences.

"As we move through this period, our priority is ensuring that our hotels remain safe places for both guests and staff," said Daniel Lozano, Senior Vice President of Operations at Royalton Hotels & Resorts. "At the same time, this does not lessen our commitment to our teams and communities in Jamaica. The island's spirit of hospitality has always inspired us, and we remain focused on supporting our people and working together toward a strong recovery."

As part of ongoing assessments, the company has also confirmed updated reopening timelines for its Jamaican properties. Royalton Negril, Royalton Hideaway Negril, and Grand Lido Negril are scheduled to reopen on August 25, 2026, while Royalton Blue Waters and Royalton Hideaway Blue Waters are expected to reopen on September 15, 2026. These dates reflect a safety-first approach, recognizing that reopening responsibly also means protecting the well-being of staff and ensuring that working conditions are stable, secure, and fully prepared for normal operations. Guests with existing reservations will continue to receive flexible options, including penalty-free cancellations, rebooking, or relocation to another resort within the Royalton Hotels & Resorts portfolio.

Through every stage of recovery, Royalton Hotels & Resorts remains deeply committed to Jamaica's long-term growth as one of the Caribbean's leading tourism destinations. The company's continued investments in its people, its communities, and its operations reflect a clear purpose: to rebuild with heart, reopen with pride, and return to Jamaica stronger, more resilient, and more connected to the island than ever before.

