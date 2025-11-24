HighLevel LLC: HighLevel Recognized as Top 10 Winner in 2025 Dallas 100 Entrepreneur Awards

DALLAS, TX / ACCESS Newswire / November 24, 2025 / HighLevel, the AI-powered Business Operating System for sales, marketing and operations, has been ranked #4 in the 2025 Dallas 100 Entrepreneur Awards, hosted by SMU Cox School of Business's Caruth Institute for Entrepreneurship.

The Dallas 100 honors the most dynamic and innovative private companies in North Texas based on sustained revenue growth and entrepreneurial spirit. This year marks the award's 35th anniversary of celebrating companies that drive economic impact, create jobs and embody the future of business.

HighLevel's recognition as a top 10 winner reflects its rapid ascent as a category-defining platform, now powering over 2 million businesses worldwide. The company enables agencies, entrepreneurs and small businesses to automate operations, centralize communication and scale faster, all without sacrificing personalization or control.

A New Standard for Smarter Growth

HighLevel's momentum is fueled by continuous innovation in AI and automation. In the last year alone, the platform has delivered:

1.86 billion messages sent monthly

194 million leads generated per month

19 million conversations managed monthly

Groundbreaking tools like AI Employee, Voice AI and Conversation AI, allowing users to close more deals and reclaim time.

As businesses navigate the complexities of scaling in an AI-driven world, HighLevel offers more than software; it delivers leverage. By replacing fragmented tech stacks with one cohesive platform, customers are able to grow revenue, reduce overhead and unlock new levels of efficiency.

Built for Builders. Backed by Results.

This recognition from the Dallas 100 underscores HighLevel's commitment to serving the people behind the growth: marketers, founders and operators who need more than just features; they need force multipliers.

As HighLevel continues to expand its platform, partner ecosystem and AI infrastructure, it remains focused on one thing: helping the builders of tomorrow win today.

About the Dallas 100

Founded by the Caruth Institute at SMU's Cox School of Business, the Dallas 100 Entrepreneur Awards celebrates the fastest-growing, privately held companies in the Dallas area. Winners are selected based on percentage sales growth and absolute dollar growth over a three-year period, recognizing the economic engines that shape the region.

About HighLevel

HighLevel is the AI Business Operating System designed for sales, marketing and operations all in one white-labeled platform. Powering over 2 million businesses around the world, HighLevel helps users simplify tech stacks, automate revenue growth and scale without sacrificing personalization. From AI Employees and multi-channel communication to CRM, funnels and real-time conversation tools, HighLevel gives businesses the edge they need to thrive in a fast-changing digital world.

