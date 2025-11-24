Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 24, 2025) - 1290448 B.C. Ltd. (the "Company") and Investmin Resources Inc. ("Investmin") are pleased to announce the closing of Investmin's previously announced private placement financing of Subscription Receipts (as defined herein) for aggregate gross proceeds of approximately $106,897,000, including the exercise of a portion of the Agents' Option (as defined herein). The Financing (as defined herein) was undertaken in connection with the proposed business combination and reverse take-over transaction involving the Company and Investmin, which was previously announced by the Company on October 22, 2025 (the "Transaction").

Pursuant to the Financing, Investmin issued 106,897,000 subscription receipts (the "Subscription Receipts") at a price of CAD$1.00 per Subscription Receipt (the "Issue Price"), of which 106,288,000 Subscription Receipts were issued on a brokered private placement basis (the "Brokered Financing") and 609,000 Subscription Receipts were issued on a non-brokered private placement basis (the "Concurrent Financing", and together with the Brokered Financing, the "Financing"). A second closing of the Financing is expected in the future and will be announced by the Company.

The Brokered Financing was led by SCP Resource Finance LP ("SCP") and Paradigm Capital Inc. (together with SCP, the "Lead Agents"), on behalf of themselves and a syndicate of agents, including Canaccord Genuity Corp. and Cormark Securities Inc. (collectively with the Lead Agents, the "Agents"). The Agents were granted an option (the "Agents' Option"), exercisable in whole or in part, at any time up to three business days prior to the latest closing date to arrange for the purchase and sale of up to an additional 15,000,000 Subscription Receipts at the Issue Price for additional gross proceeds of up $15,000,000, of which 6,288,000 has been exercised and 8,712,000 remains exercisable.

The net proceeds of the Financing have been deposited into escrow and are being held in trust pending the satisfaction of certain escrow release conditions in connection with the Transaction (the "Escrow Release Conditions"), and, following the completion of the Transaction, will be used to fund Investmin's acquisition of a certain group of mining claims situated in Pershing County, Nevada (the "Property") from Rosebud Exploration LLC (the "Acquisition"), exploration of the Property, as well as for general corporate and working capital purposes. The Property consists of 226 unpatented load mining claims covering approximately 1,809 acres (732 hectares) that are on U.S. Bureau of Land Management (BLM) lands and includes the former Rosebud mine, which produced nearly 400,000 oz gold and 2,300,000 oz silver between 1997 and 2000. Certain members of Investmin management participated in the Financing.

Each Subscription Receipt entitles the holder thereof to receive one common share of Investmin (each, an "Investmin Share"). Each Subscription Receipt will be automatically converted (for no further consideration and with no further action on the part of the holder thereof) upon the satisfaction of certain of the Escrow Release Conditions in connection with the Transaction on or before the escrow release deadline for one Investmin Share immediately before completion of the Transaction. Immediately after the conversion of the Subscription Receipts, each Investmin Share issued pursuant to the conversion of the Subscription Receipts will be automatically exchanged into common shares (the "Resulting Issuer Shares") of the entity resulting from the Transaction. Prior to completion of the Transaction (the "Closing"), it is a condition to completion of the Transaction that: (i) the common shares of the Company (the "Company Shares"), including any Company Shares issued pursuant to private placement offerings completed by the Company, be adjusted such that the Company's shareholders receive, in aggregate, that number of Resulting Issuer Shares that results in such shareholders holding approximately 1.66 million Resulting Issuer Shares (which represents 10% of the total number of issued and outstanding Company Shares and Investmin Shares immediately before the Closing); and (ii) the shareholders of Investmin (inclusive of purchasers in the Financing) receiving Resulting Issuer Shares on a one-for-one basis in exchange for their Investmin Shares that are issued and outstanding.

In connection with the Financing, Investmin and the Company (as well as certain related entities of such parties) will execute an amalgamation agreement (the "Amalgamation Agreement"), pursuant to which, such parties will consummate a three-cornered amalgamation that will result in the reverse take-over of the Company by the shareholders of Investmin, culminating in the listing of the Resulting Issuer Shares on a Canadian stock exchange and a name change of the Company to "Blossom Gold Inc.", which will thereafter carry on the business of Investmin.

Subject to the satisfaction or waiver of the conditions precedent set out in the binding letter agreement between Investmin and the Company dated October 21, 2025 and the Amalgamation Agreement, the Transaction is expected to close in January 2026.

Further Information

The Company and Investmin will provide further details in respect of the Transaction in due course by way of news release and material change report. The Company will also make available by way of future filings, all information, including financial information, as required by applicable regulatory authorities. Investors are cautioned that any information in this news release with respect to the Transaction may not be complete and should not be relied upon.

About 1290448 B.C. Ltd.

The Company was incorporated under the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia) on February 23, 2021. The Company is a reporting issuer under the laws of the provinces of British Columbia and Alberta but does not trade on a stock exchange. The principal business of the Company is to investigate and to evaluate business opportunities to either acquire or in which to participate. The head office of the Company is located at 1 Adelaide Street East, Suite 801, Toronto, Ontario, M5C 2V9.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of any of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful, including any of the securities in the United States of America. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the 1933 Act or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for account or benefit of, U.S. Persons (as defined in Regulation S under the 1933 Act) unless registered under the 1933 Act and applicable state securities laws, or an exemption from such registration requirements is available.

Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Certain information in this news release constitutes "forward-looking information" under applicable securities laws. "Forward-looking information" is defined as disclosure regarding possible events, conditions or financial performance that is based on assumptions about future economic conditions and courses of action and includes future-oriented financial information with respect to prospective financial performance, financial position or cash flows that is presented as a forecast or a projection. Forward-looking statements are often but not always, identified by the use of such terms as "may", "might", "will", "will likely result", "would", "should", "estimate", "plan", "project", "forecast", "intend", "expect", "anticipate", "believe", "seek", "continue", "target" or the negative and/or inverse of such terms or other similar expressions.

Forward-looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, statements relating to: the completion of the Transaction and the second closing of the Financing; the closing of the Acquisition and the satisfaction of the Escrow Release Conditions, including the conditional approval for the listing of the Resulting Issuer Shares; and the potential effects of the Transaction.

Forward-looking information in this news release is based on certain assumptions and expected future events, namely: the ability of the Company and Investmin to complete the Transaction, the second closing of the Financing and the Acquisition; the ability of the Company and Investmin to obtain the respective approvals for the Transaction; and the ability of the Company and Investmin to comply with the conditions of definitive agreements governing the Transaction, including receipt of conditional approval for the listing of the Resulting Issuer Shares.

These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements, including: the ability of the Company and Investmin to consummate the Transaction; the timing of the closing of the Transaction, including the risks that the conditions to the Transaction, as outlined herein, would not be satisfied within the expected timeframe or at all, or that the future closing of the Financing, the Acquisition, or the Transaction, will not occur or whether any such event will enhance shareholder value; the non-approval of the board of directors and/or shareholders of the Company and Investmin of the Transaction and/or the Financing; the ability of each of the Company and Investmin to continue as a going concern; changes in economic conditions; competition; risks and uncertainties applicable to the businesses of the Company, as applicable; and other risks, uncertainties and factors. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof and the Company disclaims any obligations to update these statements, except as may be required by law.

Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list is not exhaustive. Readers are further cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are placed will occur. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated.

