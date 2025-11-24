Imprint Engine Unveils Strategic Leadership Split to Drive $100M Revenue and AI Platform Acceleration

MINNEAPOLIS, MN / ACCESS Newswire / November 24, 2025 / Imprint Engine, the global brand experience platform, today announced a bifurcation of its executive leadership to support its next phase of hyper-growth. The company has appointed Colin Loughran as Global Chief Revenue Officer (CRO) to command worldwide commercial operations, enabling CEO Caleb Gilbertson to dedicate his focus exclusively to product strategy and the aggressive integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI) into the IEX platform.

Colin Loughran

Portrait of Imprint Engine's new global CRO, Colin Loughran

This strategic divide is designed to solve the dual challenge of scaling a global service business while simultaneously building a disruptive technology stack.

As CRO, Loughran will take over the day-to-day management of the company's revenue engine across North America, EMEA, and APAC. His arrival marks the end of the "founder-led sales" era at Imprint Engine and the beginning of a professionalized, global go-to-market structure.

"Reaching $100 million in revenue while revolutionizing our tech stack requires two distinct types of leadership," said Caleb Gilbertson, CEO of Imprint Engine. "We cannot treat AI integration as a side project; it demands full-time executive attention. By handing the commercial reins to Colin-a proven global leader-I can now focus entirely on engineering the next generation of the IEX platform. Colin builds the business; I build the future."

Loughran, operating from the company's Dublin headquarters, brings the operational rigor required to synchronize Imprint Engine's global teams. His mandate is to streamline the client experience, ensuring that the company's rapid growth does not compromise the reliability that enterprise clients expect.

"The market is demanding a partner that offers both white-glove service and high-tech automation," said Colin Loughran, CRO. "Caleb and the engineering team are building an AI infrastructure that no other agency can match. My job is to build the global revenue machine that brings that value to the world's largest brands. It is a perfect partnership."

Imprint Engine is a global, platform-driven brand experience partner. The company combines owned global infrastructure with its proprietary IEX software to help enterprises automate the design, sourcing, and fulfillment of physical brand assets. With a focus on AI-driven efficiency and global consistency, Imprint Engine serves leading brands across North America, EMEA, and APAC.

