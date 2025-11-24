Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 24, 2025) - Highland Critical Minerals Corp. (CSE: HLND) ("Highland" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, together with its wholly owned subsidiary, 6025 Nunavut Ltd. ("6025 Nunavut"), on November 21, 2025, it executed a definitive asset purchase agreement (the "Agreement") with an arm's length individual (the "Vendor") to acquire a 100% interest in certain mining claims (the "Acquisition") located in the Territory of Nunavut, Canada (the "Property"). Completion of the Acquisition remains subject to customary closing conditions, including regulatory approvals.

Transaction Summary

The Property comprises of two contiguous mineral claims, Claim Numbers 105115 and 105116, totaling approximately 2,468.66 hectares, as described in Schedule "A" to the Agreement. The Property is located in Nunavut, Canada, and is considered prospective for gold and base metals, aligning with Highland's strategy to expand its portfolio in the region.

Under the terms of the Agreement, the Vendor has agreed to sell, assign, and transfer to 6025 Nunavut a 100% interest in the Property. 6025 Nunavut is a wholly owned subsidiary of Highland. The consideration for the Acquisition consists of 50,000 class common shares in the capital of Highland (the "Consideration Shares"), to be issued to the Vendor, subject to customary conditions, including receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals and compliance with applicable securities laws and the rules of the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE"). The value of the Consideration Shares will be determined based on the closing price of Highland's class A common shares that are listed on the CSE on the last trading day prior to closing the Acquisition. The Consideration Shares will be subject to a four-month statutory hold period and additional contractual resale restrictions for 12 months following closing.

Conditions to Closing

The closing of the Acquisition is subject to a number of customary conditions, including, but not limited to:

Satisfactory completion of due diligence by Highland and 6025 Nunavut;

Receipt of all required regulatory and third-party approvals, including approval of the CSE;

Delivery of evidence of title to the Property registered in the name of 6025 Nunavut;

Execution of lock-up agreements by the Vendor;

The right of the Purchaser to unilaterally terminate the Agreement prior to closing without penalty if it is dissatisfied with the results of its due diligence investigations.

There can be no assurance that the Acquisition will be completed as proposed or at all.

The Agreement was negotiated at arm's length. No finder's fees are payable in connection with the Agreement.

Strategic Rationale

The Property is considered prospective for gold and base metals and aligns with Highland's strategy to expand its exploration portfolio in Nunavut. Subject to closing, Highland intends to review all available data and develop an exploration plan for the Property.

Qualified Person Statement

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Carey Galeschuk, P.Geo., who is a "qualified person" as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Carey Galeschuk is an independent consultant to Highland Critical Minerals Corp.

Cautionary Note Regarding the Agreement

Investors are cautioned that the Acquisition remains subject to the satisfaction of various conditions precedent, and there can be no assurance that the Acquisition will be completed as contemplated or at all.

About Highland Critical Minerals Corp.

Highland is a mineral exploration and development company. Its activities consist of acquiring and exploring, mining properties to enhance shareholder value as it proceeds with the exploration work on the Church Property among other mining properties it may acquire and develop.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "FLI") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. FLI in this news release includes, but is not limited to, statements regarding the proposed Acquisition, the satisfaction of closing conditions, the issuance of Consideration Shares, the Company's exploration plans, and the strategic rationale for the Acquisition. FLI is based on management's current expectations and assumptions, including, without limitation, that all required approvals will be obtained, that due diligence will be satisfactory, and that the transaction will close as contemplated. FLI is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such FLI. These risks include, but are not limited to, the risk that closing conditions may not be satisfied, required approvals may not be obtained, the transaction may not be completed, and the speculative nature of mineral exploration. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on FLI. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update any FLI to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this news release or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Disclaimer

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in any jurisdiction, including the United States. The securities referenced herein have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from registration requirements.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/275774

SOURCE: Highland Critical Minerals Corp.