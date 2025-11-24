El Segundo, California--(Newsfile Corp. - November 24, 2025) - The Beachbody Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: BODI) ("BODi" or the "Company"), a leading fitness and nutrition company, today announced that Mark Goldston, Executive Chairman, Carl Daikeler, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer and Brad Ramberg, Interim Chief Financial Officer will participate in a Fireside Chat at NobleCon21 - Noble Capital Markets' Twenty First Annual Emerging Growth Equity Conference at Florida Atlantic University, Executive Education Complex, in Boca Raton, FL.,- on Wednesday, December 3rd at 3:30pm Eastern Standard Time.

A high-definition video webcast of the presentation will be available the following day on the Company's website https://thebeachbodycompany.com, and as part of a complete catalog of presentations available at Noble Capital Markets' Conference website: www.nobleconference.com and on Channelchek www.channelchek.com, the investor portal created by Noble. The webcast will be archived on the company's website, the NobleCon website, and on Channelchek.com for 90 days following the event.

About BODi and The Beachbody Company, Inc.

Originally known as Beachbody, BODi has been innovating structured step-by-step home fitness and nutrition programs for 26 years with products such as P90X, Insanity, and 21-Day Fix, plus the first premium superfood nutrition supplement, Shakeology. Since its inception in 1999 BODi has helped over 30 million customers pursue extraordinary life-changing results. The BODi community includes millions of people helping each other stay accountable to goals of healthy weight loss, improved strength and energy, and resilient mental and physical well-being. For more information, please visit TheBeachBodyCompany.com.

About Noble Capital Markets, Inc.

Established in 1984, Noble Capital Markets (Noble) is an SEC / FINRA registered full-service broker-dealer offering investment/merchant banking and advisory services, with an award-winning research team, and a proprietary research distribution platform (Channelchek). Noble provides middle-market expertise to entrepreneurs, corporations, financial sponsors, and investors. In addition to its large scale in-person conference, NobleCon, Noble hosts multi-sector virtual conferences throughout the year. Over the more than 40 years, Noble has raised billions of dollars for companies and published more than 45,000 equity research reports. www.noblecapitalmarkets.com | www.nobleconference.com.

About Channelchek

Noble launched www.channelchek.com in 2018 - an investor community dedicated exclusively to emerging growth public companies and their industries. Channelchek is the first service to offer institutional-quality, FINRA-regulated research to the public, for FREE at every level without a subscription. With more than 7,000 public companies listed on the site, content includes advanced market data, equity research, videos & webcasts, and industry articles.

