Henderson, Nevada--(Newsfile Corp. - November 24, 2025) - P3 Health Partners Inc. (NASDAQ: PIII) ("P3"), a patient-centered and physician-led population health management company, today announced that it will participate in the upcoming Noble Capital Markets' 21st Annual Emerging Growth Equity Conference.

Management is scheduled to present at the conference on Wednesday, December 3, 2025, at 3:30 p.m. Eastern Time. A webcast of the presentation will be available on P3's Investor Relations Website at https://ir.p3hp.org/.

About P3 Health Partners (NASDAQ: PIII):

P3 Health Partners Inc. is a leading population health management company committed to transforming healthcare by improving the lives of both patients and providers. Founded and led by physicians, P3 has an expansive network of more than 2,800 affiliated primary care providers across the country. Our local teams of health care professionals manage the care of thousands of patients in 27 counties across five states. P3 supports primary care providers with value-based care coordination and administrative services that improve patient outcomes and lower costs. Through partnerships with these local providers, the P3 care team creates an enhanced patient experience by navigating, coordinating, and integrating the patient's care within the healthcare system. For more information, visit https://p3hp.org/ and follow us on LinkedIn and Facebook.com/p3healthpartners.

