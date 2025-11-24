Sponge-Jet Partners With United Surface Preparation to Strengthen Midwest Market Presence

The partnership strengthens Sponge-Jet's ability to deliver advanced, low-dust surface preparation solutions across the Upper Midwest, giving customers local access to equipment, media, rentals, and expert technical support. Leveraging Sponge-Jet's cutting-edge technology and USP's established presence in Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wisconsin, the companies will provide faster availability, improved service, and tailored solutions for key markets such as manufacturing, power generation, infrastructure maintenance, and historic preservation.

NEWINGTON, NEW HAMPSHIRE / ACCESS Newswire / November 24, 2025 / Sponge-Jet, Inc., the global leader in dry, low-dust, recyclable abrasive blasting media and equipment, is pleased to announce the addition of United Surface Preparation to its distributor network.

Sponge-Jet Visit to United Surface Prep



United Surface Preparation is a nationally recognized industrial distributor known for its technical expertise and commitment to customer service. This partnership supports Sponge-Jet's strategy to expand its presence in key territories and meet growing demand for advanced surface preparation solutions across industrial and historical preservation markets.

Together, the two companies will streamline access to technologically advanced abrasive blasting solutions, strengthen regional support, and provide tailored offerings to help customers achieve best-in-class surface preparation results.

United Surface Preparation (USP), headquartered in Anoka, Minnesota, is committed to continually expanding their capabilities for all finishing markets, including metal working, foundry, manufacturing, and concrete industries.

USP's sales and service territory will include the following U.S. states: Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wisconsin. Customers in this territory can expect locally housed Sponge-Jet Products, including a wide range of Sponge Media, Feed Units, Recyclers, as well as local access to a rental fleet of Sponge-Jet blast equipment.

United Surface Preparation President, Christopher Nelson said, "I believe that Sponge-Jet's technologies gives USP and its customers a new and innovative way to blast in many areas in our industrial and commercial accounts. We look forward to working directly with Sponge-Jet to promote this technology across all of the platforms that we currently cover. With many years of blast experience we believe this relationship is a good fit not only for USP as a company but also for our sales force. Very excited to see what new business we can uncover as well as supporting existing business relationships."

Sponge-Jet President Ed Zaharias said, "As a former Sales Manager in this same territory that United Surface Prep will serve, I know that our customers are in great hands with Chris and his team. I've known Chris for many years, and we've had the opportunity to collaborate on multiple projects. USP has always shown great commitment to their customers and a vast knowledge of the industry. We're thrilled to formalize a long-term partnership."

By combining advanced Sponge-Jet technology with USP's regional expertise, this partnership will give customers faster access, local support, and more ways to achieve superior surface preparation outcomes. This collaboration strengthens both organizations' commitment to raising the industry standard and expanding the availability of next-generation blasting solutions across the Upper Midwest.

Contact Information

Ben Lawlor

Marketing Manager

blawlor@spongejet.com

Chris Nelson

President

chris.nelson@unitedsurfprep.com

SOURCE: Sponge-Jet

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/sponge-jet-partners-with-united-surface-preparation-to-strengthen-midw-1106556