Grace Family Church: Tampa Bay Prepares for Christmas at Grace

TAMPA, FL / ACCESS Newswire / November 24, 2025 / Grace Family Church is inviting families from across Tampa Bay to celebrate the true meaning of Christmas this December. From uplifting worship and a hope-filled message to moments families can share together, Christmas at Grace is designed to help people slow down, breathe, and remember why Christmas matters.

A Month Filled With Hope and Celebration

Throughout December, Grace Family Church will host weekend services and Christmas events created to help people reconnect with God, with their families, and with the story that changed everything.

This exciting month will include:

• Family-Friendly Events

During this holy season, bring your loved ones to enjoy fun activities like Christmas Movie Nights, a Pancake Breakfast, and Snowball fights.

• Special Services at Each Location

Worship with us at any of our eight locations. Services will feature powerful music, an inspiring message, and an opportunity to reflect on the true meaning of the Christmas season.

• Candlelight Christmas Eve Services

Experience a traditional candlelight service, a cherished moment to honor the light of Christ coming into the world.

Grace Family Church is where everyone is invited to deepen their relationship with God. Whether you are a lifelong believer or simply learning more about faith, you are welcome at Grace.

"Our prayer is that every person who walks through our doors this Christmas experiences the peace, hope, and love of Jesus," said Founding Pastor Craig Altman. "Christmas Eve is a special moment for families, and we're honored to be a place where people can celebrate together and even start new traditions."

Grace Family Church has been part of the Tampa Bay community for over 30 years and remains committed to helping families follow Jesus.

