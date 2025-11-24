Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 24, 2025) - Gary Schwartz, President and Chief Executive Officer, Canadian Lenders Association ("CLA") and his team, joined Eliza Riego, Managing Director, Product Innovation and ESG Strategy, Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX"), to close the market and celebrate their Sustainable Finance Summit, which is powered by Finance Events. Finance Events is a partner of the Canadian Lenders Association.





Cannot view this video? Visit:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=L7_TwNPFCMQ

Finance Events is the national stage for thought leadership, collaboration, and innovation across the financial services ecosystem. Through various business summits including the Sustainable Finance Summit. Our platform convenes CEOs, regulators, investors, and technology leaders to shape the future of lending, banking, and fintech in Canada.

The Canadian Lenders Association represents over 300 banks, credit unions, fintechs, and non-bank lenders committed to supporting innovation, inclusion, and responsible access to credit across Canada. The CLA works to advocate for Sustainable Finance strategies across our ecosystem.

