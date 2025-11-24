Oakpool Launches oakpool.ai, an AI Search Visibility Platform and Services Offering for the AI Search Era

A dedicated platform & services offering built to measure and improve brand visibility across ChatGPT, Gemini, Claude, and Perplexity.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK / ACCESS Newswire / November 24, 2025 / oakpool , the founder & employee-owned digital agency that builds teams, systems, and tools for sustainable growth, today introduced oakpool.ai , a sister company focused on AI Search Visibility and Generative Engine Optimization (GEO). oakpool.ai provides marketing and communications leaders with a clear understanding of how and how often their brands appear inside today's leading generative search engines, including ChatGPT, Gemini, Claude, and Perplexity.

oakpool launches AI Search Optimization Software + Services offering, oakpool.ai

Consumer search behavior is shifting rapidly. A May 2025 Adobe study found that 77% of U.S. ChatGPT users now treat the platform like a search engine, and 28% of Gen Z begin their searches on ChatGPT before Google. This marks a meaningful change in how trust, discovery, and relevance are formed online.

oakpool works across consumer goods, outdoor performance, technology, hospitality, cultural institutions, and multi-brand operating groups. Representative past and present clients include:

Consumer & CPG: Goslings Rum, Bear & Burton's W Sauce

Outdoor & Performance: GORE-TEX Brand, Parlor Skis, Chittum Skiffs, Hydrolift Boats

Technology & Emerging Platforms: Zum, The Mina Foundation

Entertainment & Hospitality: Caesar's Entertainment, Good Deed Entertainment, Pandion Creative, The Kau Tapen Group

Holdco & Private Equity: Chenmark, Beaumont Products

Non-Profit & Cultural: MIT Sloan School of Management, The American Museum of Fly Fishing

As generative engines increasingly shape how information is surfaced and decisions are made, visibility is influenced not only by websites and backlinks but by narrative clarity, press signal, product sentiment, and cultural presence. Oakpool.ai offers a structured starting point for understanding that landscape and strengthening it.

oakpool and oakpool.ai will operate as sister organizations:

oakpool leads digital marketing, go-to-market development, team-building, and growth execution.

oakpool.ai provides the measurement layer and specialized services required to show up inside generative search environments.

oakpool.ai is supported by oakpool's advisory network that includes Bharat Mediratta (former CTO of Dropbox and long-time Google engineering leader), Bardia Pourvakil (Co-Founder & CTO of GC AI and former engineering leader at Replit), Carter Nicholas (former Managing Director, Spain & Portugal at Integral Ad Science and VP of International Media at DoubleClick), Alex Sandoval (Founder & CEO of Allie and former VP of Product at Rappi), and Matthew Ford (Associate Principal within IBM's Innovation Consulting Arm).

"Our team is thrilled to launch our first in-house software + services offering with oakpool.ai ," said co-founder, James Hamilton. "At this point, it's clear that AI Search will change the digital marketing landscape forever. AI Search Optimization or Generative Engine Optimization is just the tip of that iceberg. Platforms like ChatGPT, Gemini, Claude, and Perplexity are quickly becoming the front page of the internet. The brands that win over the next 20 years will be the ones that adjust to this reality today."

Along with James Hamilton, the oakpool.ai team is led by oakpool GM & Partner Dan Zazworsky and Lead AI Consultant Grant Cowan, who most recently has been working on internal AI initiatives at Cornell University.

The oakpool.ai Visibility Tool is available free beginning today at oakpool.ai.

About oakpool.ai

oakpool.ai provides visibility, intelligence, and guidance for brand visibility in the AI Search era. The platform gives brands a free baseline read on their presence across generative search engines and where it can be improved, and the software + services offering helps brands become and remain relevant to generative engines.

About oakpool

oakpool is a 100% founder & employee-owned digital marketing and technology firm founded by James Hamilton & Alex Ford. The firm builds teams, systems, and software for sustainable growth. oakpool works across consumer, outdoor, technology, hospitality, cultural, and multi-brand operating sectors.

oakpool gets its name from a stretch of water on the Musconetcong River in Western New Jersey. It was after an evening of fly fishing on this deep, slow stretch of the river that Ford and Hamilton agreed to go into business together.

