Statement From the National Bar Association on the Dismissal of the Case Against New York Attorney General Letitia James

WASHINGTON, D.C. / ACCESS Newswire / November 24, 2025 / The National Bar Association (NBA) affirms its unwavering support for New York Attorney General Letitia "Tish" James. The dismissal of the case against her is a powerful vindication of the rule of law. We commend the Court for upholding constitutional principles and reinforcing the essential checks and balances that protect our democracy. This outcome confirms what we have said from the beginning: the justice system must never be used as a political weapon.

Attorney General James has shown steadfast courage and commitment to her oath of office. Efforts to undermine her through meritless and procedurally flawed actions threaten judicial independence and weaken public confidence in our institutions. The law demands fairness, and today the Court has answered that call.

For more than a century, the National Bar Association has stood for justice and the protection of civil rights. We urge lawyers, judges, and citizens to remain vigilant in defending these principles. This moment reminds us that Freedom & Justice Cannot Wait!

Ashley L. Upkins
President, National Bar Association

About the National Bar Association (NBA)

Founded in 1925, the National Bar Association is the nation's oldest and largest network of predominantly Black attorneys and judges. Representing over 67,000 lawyers, judges, law professors, and law students, the NBA is committed to advancing the science of jurisprudence, improving the administration of justice, protecting judicial independence, and safeguarding the civil and political rights of all citizens.

