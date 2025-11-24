Alkane Resources Limited: Appointment of Non-Executive Director

PERTH, Western Australia, Nov. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alkane Resources Limited (ASX: ALK; TSX: ALK; OTCQX: ALKEF) ('Alkane' or 'the Company') is pleased to announce the appointment of Ms Denise McComish to the Alkane Board as an independent Non-Executive Director with effect from 1 December 2025. Ms McComish will also serve as Chair of Alkane's Audit & Risk Committee.

Ms McComish has extensive financial, strategy, corporate, ESG and board experience across multiple sectors. She was a partner with KPMG for 30 years, specialising in audit and advisory services, and served as a National Board Member and National Mining Leader.

Ms McComish is currently a Non-Executive Director of Web Travel Group Limited, WA Electricity Generation and Retail Corporation (Synergy) and for purpose organisation Beyond Blue Limited. She served as a Non-Executive Director of Gold Road Resources Limited until the completion of its recent takeover by Gold Fields Limited and has previously held Non-Executive Director roles at Mineral Resources Limited and Macmahon Holdings Limited.

Ms McComish is a Fellow of Chartered Accountants Australia and New Zealand, a Fellow of the Australian Institute of Company Directors and a member of Chief Executive Women.

Alkane Chair Andy Quinn said: 'I am delighted to welcome Denise to the Board of Alkane as an independent Non-Executive Director. With her extensive experience as a former KPMG partner, her deep expertise in governance, audit and risk and ESG matters, together with her proven track record on the boards of leading ASX-listed companies, Denise brings exceptional qualities and skills to our board. These will be invaluable and align perfectly with our objective to deliver long-term value for our shareholders and all other stakeholders."

This document has been authorised for release to the market by the Board.

