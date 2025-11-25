Powered by Vagaro's industry insights, the free assessment helps beauty, wellness, and fitness professionals benchmark performance and uncover opportunities for growth.

Vagaro, the leading software for businesses in beauty, wellness, and fitness, today announced the launch of its Business Health Check tool, a free assessment tool designed to help business owners measure the strength and resiliency of their business.

The Business Health Check tool delivers a simple score based on five key areas that drive long-term success: service diversification, customer retention, recurring revenue, pricing flexibility, and technology adoption.

Users receive an instant report with personalized recommendations to identify strengths and uncover opportunities for improvement.

This new tool reflects Vagaro's ongoing investment in practical resources that empower service providers and business owners across industries.

Beyond software, Vagaro is dedicated to helping entrepreneurs not only manage their day-to-day operations, but also build businesses that are resilient, scalable, and prepared for the future.

"Small business owners pour their heart into their work, but too often they're left guessing about what's working and what isn't," said Fred Helou, CEO of Vagaro. "The Business Health Check tool gives them clarity and points them in the direction of growth."

Developed from Vagaro's data insights and industry expertise, the Business Health Check offers business owners a way to benchmark their performance and uncover untapped opportunities.

"Our goal is to give service providers more than just tools; we want to give them confidence. With this new tool, professionals can quickly see what's working in their business and discover opportunities to grow, so they can focus on what they love doing most," said Charity Hudnall, CMO of Vagaro.

With actionable tips included in every report, service providers can immediately take steps to strengthen and grow their businesses.

The tool is free to use and available now to any business owner looking to evaluate and optimize their business model.

About Vagaro

Vagaro is the leading salon, spa, and fitness software, serving hundreds of thousands of professionals worldwide. Vagaro simplifies business management, credit card and payment processing, and makes it easy for businesses to grow their clientele on a modern consumer marketplace. Vagaro's à-la-carte options and affordable pricing provide a unique level of scalability, making it suitable for businesses of all sizes-from solopreneurs to enterprise franchises. Simple, innovative, and reliable, Vagaro empowers beauty and wellness professionals to excel in a digital age. Visit Vagaro to learn more.

