Fred Helou, CEO of Vagaro, the leading software for businesses in beauty, fitness, and wellness, has announced the launch of his new podcast, You Know What I Mean, a show born from his unintentional catchphrase and designed to spark real, unfiltered conversations.

In each episode, Fred invites guests from all walks of life; entrepreneurs, industry leaders, creatives, and beyond, for honest dialogue about business, leadership, and the human experiences that connect us all.

With his natural curiosity and straight-shooting style, Fred sets the tone for discussions that are as insightful as they are authentic.

"No topic is off limits," said Helou. "This podcast is about going off the script to share stories, lessons learned, and even a few laughs. I wanted to create a space where real talk leads to real connection."

The series kicked off with guest features from organizations like Toni&Guy, Innersense Organic Beauty, The Curly Scott, and more.

Episodes explore themes ranging from leadership and resilience to personal growth and creativity, offering listeners a mix of actionable takeaways and relatable conversations both for personal and professional growth.

Whether diving into lessons learned the hard way or celebrating everyday wins, You Know What I Mean captures the spirit of candid dialogue that inspires and connects.

You Know What I Mean is available now on all major podcast platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and more.

New episodes will be released monthly.

About Vagaro

Vagaro is the leading salon, spa, and fitness software, serving hundreds of thousands of professionals worldwide. Vagaro simplifies business management, credit card and payment processing, and makes it easy for businesses to grow their clientele on a modern consumer marketplace. Vagaro's a-la-carte options and affordable pricing provide a unique level of scalability, making it suitable for businesses of all sizes, from the solopreneur to enterprise franchises. Simple, innovative, and reliable, Vagaro empowers beauty and wellness professionals to excel in a digital age. Visit Vagaro to learn more.

