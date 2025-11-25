London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - November 24, 2025) - (The Energy Circle by IN-VR) - The 5th Timor-Leste Energy, Mining & Business Forum 2025 opened today in Dili with unprecedented international participation and renewed commitment from the highest levels of government. More than 400 delegates joined the first day of the event, marking the largest attendance since the Forum's inception and underscores rising international interest following Timor-Leste's recent admission to ASEAN.

Delegations traveled from Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand, Japan, China, the United States, the United Kingdom, Brunei, India, the United Arab Emirates, the Philippines, Portugal, Spain, and Papua New Guinea, among others. Their presence underscores the strong international interest for opportunities emerging across Timor-Leste's energy and mineral sectors following the country's admission to ASEAN.

Government Leadership Outlines a Strategic Vision for Energy and Mining

Prime Minister H.E. Kay Rala Xanana Gusmão welcomed international delegates, describing the Forum as the principal national platform to update and share different insights on the development of the mining and energy industries in Timor-Leste. He added, "ASEAN membership puts Timor-Leste in a strategic position to become a major energy and mining hub in Southeast Asia."



His remarks set a strong tone for the Forum, calling on investors and industry leaders to play an active role in Timor-Leste's long-term economic transformation.

Strong Industry Representation Across Energy, Mining, and Finance

The first day gathered leading national institutions and international companies shaping Timor-Leste's evolving energy and mining landscape. Participating organizations included: Autoridade Nacional do Petróleo de Timor-Leste (ANP); Autoridade Nacional dos Minerais (ANM); Timor-GAP; Murak Rai Timor; BNCTL; Santos; Woodside; WestStar Gap Aviation; SLB; Iron Fortune; Sunda Energy; Vieira De Almeida; among many others.

Focus on Mining and Investment on Day 1

Day 1 centered on mining investment, and financing opportunities across the country's mineral value chain. Local institutions and global companies discussed priority areas for collaboration, from resource mapping and project development to capital mobilization for emerging ventures.

The sessions highlighted not only the commercial potential of Timor-Leste's mineral resources but also the increasing interest from international financial institutions exploring engagement in the country's transition and extraction industries.

A Strategic Start to the Region's Most Anticipated Investment Forum

With over 400 delegates, strong government presence, and high-level international engagement, Day 1 set the tone for an impactful week in Dili. Discussions throughout the opening day confirmed growing confidence in Timor-Leste as an investment-ready market undergoing transformation and offering frontier opportunities in mining, oil and gas, and energy transition.

Day 2 will continue with a strong focus on the oil & gas sector, with discussions on the Greater Sunrise development, as well as the Pualaca and Rarahana blocks among the most anticipated sessions of the programme. Senior government officials, project leaders, and global operators will contribute to these discussions, providing clarity on timelines, technical considerations, and investment frameworks.

