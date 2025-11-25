Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 24, 2025) - Bon Intelligence Inc. ("Bon") is providing an update regarding its previously disclosed licensing arrangement with INEO Solutions Inc. ("INEO"), a subsidiary of INEO Tech Corp. (TSXV: INEO) (OTCQB: INEOF).

As part of Bon's ongoing deployment planning for the INEO Welcoming System, several prospective and existing customers have recently made inquiries regarding the technical and certification documentation associated with certain Welcoming System hardware versions. These inquiries relate to standard information typically requested during procurement reviews, including confirmation of regulatory certifications and related technical materials.

In the ordinary course of business, Bon has requested from INEO a number of supporting documents to address these customer questions. Several of the requested materials remain outstanding. Until Bon has received and reviewed the information, Bon is temporarily pausing certain licensing-related activities, including aspects of product integration and deployment planning, while it continues to work constructively with INEO to complete the information exchange.

This procedural pause does not affect existing client installations, and Bon remains committed to collaborating with INEO to ensure that upcoming deployments proceed smoothly and in accordance with customer requirements.

Bon looks forward to continuing its work with INEO and expects to resume full licensing activities once the requested documentation has been received and reviewed as part of Bon's standard verification processes.

