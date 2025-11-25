Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 24, 2025) - 4 Touchdowns Capital Inc. ("4TC" or the "Company") announces that it has applied to the British Columbia Securities Commission ("BCSC") for a partial revocation of the failure-to-file cease trade order that was issued by the BCSC against the Company on May 6, 2025 (the "FFCTO") for failing to file certain outstanding continuous disclosure documents in a timely manner (the "Partial Revocation Order").

If the Partial Revocation Order is granted, the Company intends to complete a non-brokered private placement of up to 10,000,000 units (the "Units"), each Unit consisting of one common share in the capital of the Company (each, a "Common Share") and one Common Share purchase warrant (each, a "Warrant"), at an offering price of $0.025 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of approximately $250,000 (the "Proposed Financing"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder to acquire one Common Share at an exercise price of $0.05 per Common Share for a period of five (5) years following the closing of the Proposed Financing.

The Proposed Financing is intended to improve the Company's financial situation during the period that the FFCTO remains in effect. The Company intends to use the proceeds of the Proposed Financing to pay fees to its auditor, accountants and other service providers, as well as audit, accounting, legal and filing fees to be incurred in preparing and filing all outstanding documents. The Company reasonably believes that the proceeds from the Proposed Financing will be sufficient to bring its continuous disclosure obligations up to date and pay all related outstanding fees and provide it with sufficient working capital to meet its obligations and continue its business during such period.

In accordance with applicable securities legislation, all securities issued pursuant to the Proposed Financing will be subject to a hold period of four months and a day from the closing date of the Proposed Financing.

All of the Company's securities, including the common shares issued in connection with the Proposed Financing, will remain subject to the FFCTO until such order is fully revoked. The granting of the Partial Revocation Order by the BCSC does not guarantee the issuance of a full revocation order in the future.

Certain insiders of the Company may acquire Units pursuant to the Proposed Financing. Any participation by insiders in the Proposed Financing would constitute a "related party transaction" as defined under Multilateral Instrument 61-101 Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61- 101"). However, the Company expects such participation would be exempt from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements contained in MI 61-101.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities in the United States. The securities of the Company to be issued pursuant to the Proposed Financing will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons (as that term is defined in Regulation S promulgated under the U.S. Securities Act) unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking information and are based on expectations, estimates, and projections as of the date of this news release. Any statement that discusses predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using words such as "expects", "anticipates", "plans", "intends", "believes", or variations of such words and phrases, or stating that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved) is forward-looking information.

Forward-looking information in this press release includes, but is not limited to, statements regarding: the completion and timing of the filing of the unfiled continuous disclosure documents; the terms, timing and completion of the Proposed Financing and the intended use of proceeds; the application for and potential receipt of a full revocation order; and the impact of general economic and industry conditions.

The Company's actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking information as a result of risks including, but not limited to: the filing of the unfiled documents not being completed within the timeframe described herein or at all; the BCSC not lifting the FFCTO; the Proposed Financing not being completed on the terms described herein, or at all; the availability of future financing; prevailing economic and market conditions; dependence on regulatory approvals; and other risks factors beyond the control of the Company.

Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct, and such forward-looking information should not be unduly relied upon. Any forward-looking information contained in this press release represents the Company's expectations as of the date hereof and is subject to change after such date. Except as required by applicable securities legislation, the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

