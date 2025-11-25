Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 24, 2025) - Planet Based Foods Global Inc. (CSE: PBF) (OTC Pink: PBFFF) (FSE: AZ00) (the "Company" or "PBFG") is pleased to announce the voting results from its annual general meeting of shareholders (the "AGM") held today in Vancouver, British Columbia, for the financial years ended December 31, 2023 and December 31, 2024.

Shareholders approved all matters set out in the Company's Notice of Meeting and Management Information Circular dated October 23, 2025.

A total of 19,585,642 shares were represented in person or by proxy at the AGM, representing 55.98% of the Company's 34,985,232 issued and outstanding shares as of the record date. This total includes 19,563,809 shares represented in person and 21,833 shares represented by proxy.

Number of Directors

Shareholders approved setting the number of directors of the Company at six (6) for the ensuing year.

Election of Directors

Each of the following nominees was elected as a director of the Company to hold office until the next annual meeting of shareholders or until their successors are duly elected or appointed:

William Blake Aaron

Olha Yushchenko

Ceri Cukran

Beata Jirava

Kerem Akbas

David Eaton

Appointment of Auditor

Shareholders approved the appointment of MNP LLP, Chartered Accountants, as auditor of the Company for the ensuing year and authorized the Board to fix the auditor's remuneration.

Approval of Evergreen Security-Based Compensation Arrangement

Shareholders approved the Company's evergreen security-based compensation arrangement (which encompasses the Company's stock option plan and restricted share unit plan).

Ratification of Past Acts

Shareholders also approved the ordinary resolution ratifying, confirming and approving all acts, contracts, proceedings, appointments, elections, payments and engagements made by or on behalf of the Company since the last annual general meeting of shareholders.

The detailed voting results will be filed on SEDAR+ under the Company's profile.

