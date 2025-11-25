Polymer Link Holdings Berhad Commence Trading On ACE Market With Opening Price Of RM0.25

KUALA LUMPUR, MY / ACCESS Newswire / November 24, 2025 / Polymer Link Holdings Berhad ("Polymer Link") and its subsidiaries ("Group"), a regional and international plastic manufacturer specialising in manufacturing plastic powder and colour masterbatch for rotational moulding applications, proudly made its debut today on the ACE Market of Bursa Malaysia Securities Berhad ("Bursa Securities") with an opening price of RM0.25.

From L-R: Mr. Phang Siew Loong, Head of Equity Markets of Hong Leong Investment Bank Berhad; Dr. Nasuha Binti Nordin, Independent Non-Executive Director of Polymer Link Holdings Berhad; Mr. Koh Song Heng, Executive Vice Chairman/ President & Group Chief Executive Officer of Polymer Link Holdings Berhad; Dato' Dzulkfle @ Dzulkifli Bin Mahmud, Independent Non-Executive Chairman of Polymer Link Holdings Berhad; Ms. Lee Jim Leng, Group Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Hong Leong Investment Bank Berhad; Pn. Karwinda Nurini Binti Kassim, Independent Non-Executive Director of Polymer Link Holdings Berhad; and Mr. Choong Boon Huat @ Choong Ji Lieh, Independent Non-Executive Director of Polymer Link Holdings Berhad

Polymer Link was listed under the stock name "POLYMER" with the stock code "0381".

Established in 2011, the Group has progressively built a presence within the rotational moulding supply chain. The Group's plastic powder manufacturing process encompasses formulation, compounding, and grinding, underpinned by technical expertise in selecting and blending plastic resins, masterbatch, and additives to meet customised specifications. It produces plastic powders tailored for both general and specialty applications, serving a wide range of end-use industries. Additionally, Polymer Link manufactures colour masterbatch, which is used both for in-house production and for sale to external customers. These materials are key ingredients used in rotational moulding to produce large, hollow plastic products including insulated cooler boxes, water tanks, diesel fuel tanks, playground equipment and modular housing components. Headquartered in Klang, Selangor, the Group operates across Malaysia, the Philippines, India, the United States, and Australia, supplying an international customer base spanning over ten countries.

The IPO raised approximately RM24.29 million through the issuance of 97.15 million new ordinary shares. The proceeds are allocated as follows:

RM5.03 million for the expansion of its Australia operations;

RM6.20 million for working capital requirements of the Group;

RM3.61 million for capital expenditure;

RM2.00 million for repayment of bank borrowings; and

RM7.45 million for estimated listing expenses.

Mr. Koh Song Heng, Executive Vice Chairman/ President and Group Chief Executive Officer of Polymer Link, remarked, "Today marks a major milestone for Polymer Link. With the capital raised, we are ready to expand our footprint, enhance our technical capabilities, and strengthen our ability to serve customers across different geographical markets."

Group Managing Director/ Chief Executive Officer of Hong Leong Investment Bank Berhad, Ms. Lee Jim Leng commented, "Polymer Link's successful listing highlights the market's confidence in the Group's business model and strategic direction. With its vertically integrated operations and growing global footprint, Polymer Link is well-positioned to capitalise on opportunities in the rotational moulding industry. We are proud to have supported the Group on this important milestone and look forward to its continued growth."

Hong Leong Investment Bank Berhad is the Principal Adviser, Sponsor, Sole Placement Agent and Sole Underwriter for the IPO while DWA Advisory Sdn. Bhd.is the Financial Adviser.

ABOUT POLYMER LINK HOLDINGS BERHAD

Polymer Link Holdings Berhad ("Polymer Link") and its subsidiaries ("Group") are a regional and international plastic manufacturer specialising in plastic powder and colour masterbatch for rotational moulding applications. The Group commenced its plastic powder manufacturing operations on a tolling basis, before expanding its footprint across its key markets e.g., Malaysia, the Philippines, India, the USA and Australia. The Group specialises in the formulation, compounding, and grinding of plastic powder for both general and specialty applications, alongside the production of colour masterbatch for internal use and external sale. In 2018, the Group marked a key milestone with its listing on the LEAP Market of Bursa Malaysia Securities Berhad on 27 April 2018, before voluntarily delisting on 9 December 2020 to streamline its business operations. Today, the Group continues to strengthen its international presence by delivering customised polymer solutions to a growing base of industrial clients worldwide.

For more information, visit https://polymerlink.net/.

